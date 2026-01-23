Plaid Technologies Launch Strategic Assessment of High-Performance Graphene Water-Shedding Coatings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plaid Technologies Inc. (CSE: STIF) (OTC: STIFF) (FRA: 5QX0) (“Plaid” or the “Company”) today announces the launch of a strategic collaboration with Graphene Nanoworks Ltd. (“GNW”) to assess the commercial potential and technical readiness of next-generation graphene-based water-shedding coatings, films, and membranes for glass and metal applications.

This initiative aligns with Plaid’s ongoing strategy of advancing graphene-enabled technologies that deliver step-change performance improvements in large, established, and underserved industrial markets. The collaboration will focus on advanced surface technologies designed to enhance water repellency, durability, and functional longevity, with potential applications across architectural glass, transportation, industrial equipment, and specialty metal markets.

As part of the assessment, Plaid and GNW are conducting a detailed evaluation of the global glass and coatings markets, including supply-chain integration points, manufacturing insertion opportunities, and the competitive positioning of existing graphene-polymer and conventional coating solutions. The objective is to identify and access potential commercial pathways and value propositions for end users.

Under the terms of the agreement entered into on December 16, 2025, Plaid has engaged GNW for a three-month period at a total cost of $32,500 to conduct market analysis and technical specification development.

In parallel, Plaid is leveraging its broader graphene development experience to evaluate dispersion and formulation methodologies relevant to surface coatings. The Company is assessing advanced dispersion techniques, including ultrasonic-assisted processes, designed to improve the distribution of graphene-based materials within coating systems. Plaid continues to evaluate performance characteristics, scalability, and cost implications as part of its disciplined development and risk-assessment program.

The evaluation will address both technical feasibility and economic upside. Subject to the results of the assessment, Plaid may consider advancing the collaboration toward further technology development, validation, and potential commercialization.

“Graphene-enabled surface technologies have the potential to redefine performance expectations for glass and metal coatings,” said Guy Bourgeois, Chief Executive Officer of Plaid Technologies Inc. “With no clear or definitive market leader in advanced graphene-based glass coating solutions, we see a significant opportunity to establish a differentiated position that complements Plaid’s emerging graphene-reinforced cement and construction materials platform. This collaboration allows us to apply our expertise in dispersion, formulation, and industrial-scale deployment – alongside GNW’s materials capabilities – to target high value application and identify high-impact opportunities with clear pathways to commercialization.”

Market data underscores the strategic attractiveness of this opportunity. Excluding eyewear, industry research indicates that the household and residential segment accounts for over 70% of global glass value sold, primarily during the construction phase rather than replacement activity. (Source: https://gitnux.org/glass-industry-statistics).

About the Company

The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies. Plaid is simultaneously pursuing a range of applications for its proprietary graphene-infused concrete mixture, with an initial focus on wellbore cement and subsurface applications. Management expects Plaid’s unique mixture to pave the way for a new era in well abandonment, combining cutting-edge materials with precision engineering.

About Graphene Nanoworks Ltd.

Graphene Nanoworks Ltd. is a specialized materials science firm at the forefront of graphene applications, focused on transforming standard polymers, glass, and surfaces into high-performance “smart” materials. Its core expertise lies in high-conductivity coatings and structural additives that provide three critical advantages: superior strength; thermal and electrical intelligence; and multi-spectrum stealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s development program, expected performance characteristics, potential commercial applications, scalability, and future testing and validation. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to technical development, testing outcomes, third-party collaboration, regulatory requirements, market acceptance, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.