Plaid Technologies Appoints Dr. Ian Flint as Technical Advisor to Support Commercialization of Graphene Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plaid Technologies Inc. (CSE: STIF) (OTC: STIFF) (FRA: 5QX0) (“Plaid” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ian Flint, PhD, P.Eng., of Graphene NanoWorks, as a Technical Advisor to support the Company’s ongoing efforts to advance its graphene-enabled technologies toward commercialization.

Dr. Flint brings more than 30 years of experience in process development, pilot plant design and testing, and industrial-scale plant design and operation. His background spans mineral processing, with particular depth in graphite, as well as more than 15 years focused specifically on graphene technologies. Throughout his career, Dr. Flint has specialized in integrating emerging technologies into practical industrial processes and troubleshooting complex operational challenges.

Dr. Flint began his career with five years in mineral processing process development, plant design, retrofitting, equipment design, and operations, before teaching engineering at Dalhousie University. Following his academic tenure, he worked extensively on graphite and graphene development projects across multiple applications. He has also founded two technology startups, Lab 4 and Zero Energy Water, both of which have successfully progressed to commercialization. Dr. Flint remains an advisor to Zero Energy Water and has otherwise stepped back from active roles in those ventures.

In his advisory role, Dr. Flint will support Plaid’s technical development programs with a focus on process optimization, scale-up readiness, and the transition from laboratory and pilot work to field deployment and commercial production.

“Plaid is working at the intersection of advanced materials and real-world industrial applications, which is where graphene can deliver meaningful value,” said Dr. Ian Flint. “I look forward to supporting the Company as it advances its technologies through scale-up and toward commercialization, drawing on my experience in process development, plant design, and technology integration.”

“Adding Dr. Flint to our technical advisory team significantly strengthens Plaid’s commercialization capabilities,” said Guy Bourgeois, Chief Executive Officer of Plaid Technologies. “His deep experience in mineral processing, graphite, and graphene—combined with a proven track record of taking technologies from development through to commercial operation—aligns directly with our objectives as we move our graphene-enabled solutions into field testing and market adoption.”

Plaid believes that Dr. Flint’s appointment further enhances the Company’s technical depth and supports its broader strategy of developing scalable, commercially viable graphene solutions for large industrial markets.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 75,000 stock options to purchase up to 75,000 common shares to Dr. Ian Flint, pursuant to its long-term incentive plan, which was ratified and approved by the Company's shareholders at the meeting held on October 30, 2025.

Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.94 per share for a period of four years from the date of grant, and vest quarterly over a period of 12 months.

Any shares issued upon exercise of the options will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Plaid Technologies Inc.

The company focuses on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies. Plaid is simultaneously pursuing a range of applications for its proprietary graphene-infused concrete mixture, with an initial focus on wellbore cement and subsurface applications. Management expects Plaid's unique mixture to pave the way for a new era in well abandonment, combining cutting-edge materials with precision engineering.

