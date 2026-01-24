Academy of Math and Science – Nellis Opening Fall 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bold new era in high-quality public education is coming to the Las Vegas Valley. The Academies of Math and Science (AMS) proudly announces the launch of a new tuition-free K–8 public charter school opening in Fall 2026 at the current Nevada Prep Charter School facility—marking the first-ever Nevada location for the nationally acclaimed AMS network.

This exciting transition marks a major milestone in the expansion of AMS’s nationally recognized model of academic excellence, whole-child learning, and structured, supportive school environments. Families in the community will soon benefit from AMS’s well-rounded curriculum, robust extracurricular offerings, and a comprehensive before- and after-school model designed to support working families.

Following the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority’s (SPCSA) decision to not renew the Nevada Prep charter after the 2025–2026 school year, AMS stepped forward to meet the needs of students and families by converting the campus into AMS’s first Nevada school. AMS is honored to continue the spirit of care and commitment that Nevada Prep has fostered while enhancing the campus with AMS’s signature high-performance curriculum and whole-child approach.

“Nevada Prep has created a proud legacy of serving families with care and dedication, and we are honored to carry that forward,” said Kristina Winters, Superintendent of AMS Schools. “We are excited to welcome Nevada Prep families into the AMS community and bring our proven model of excellence to Las Vegas.”

For the current school year, Nevada Prep will remain in place, with no changes to enrollment or programming. The transition will begin in the 2026–27 school year. As part of this transition, Academies of Math and Science – Nellis will begin re‑enrolling transfer students and accepting new enrollments this spring.

For additional information and ongoing updates about the upcoming transition, families are encouraged to join our interest list: https://enrollams.org/las-vegas/

About the Academies of Math and Science (AMS)

The Academies of Math and Science is a network of tuition-free, public charter schools serving grades K–8. AMS schools are recognized for their rigorous academic programs, whole-child approach, and strong community partnerships. With a focus on strong foundations, the arts, and character development, AMS prepares students for success in high school, college, and beyond.

