The Academies of Math and Science Announces New Director of Schools for Arkansas Campuses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academies of Math and Science (AMS), managed by AMS Impact Group, is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Zondria Campbell as Director of Schools for Arkansas. In this pivotal role, Ms. Campbell will oversee the AMS Little Rock campus and spearhead efforts to launch new schools across the state, reinforcing AMS’s mission to provide The Best Education; The Best Environment for families and communities.

Ms. Campbell brings over 20 years of distinguished service in education, with experience spanning multiple levels of the K–12 system. Her career includes roles as a teacher, school counselor, assistant principal, and principal—giving her a comprehensive understanding of instructional leadership, student support systems, and operational excellence.

Most recently, Ms. Campbell served as Principal of Joe T. Robinson Middle School, where she led initiatives that elevated student achievement, strengthened professional learning communities, and enhanced systems supporting both academic and social-emotional growth. Her leadership is marked by a commitment to data-driven instructional practices, high expectations, and collaborative school cultures.

Academically, Ms. Campbell earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, an Educational Specialist degree from Harding University, and is currently pursuing her Doctorate at Arkansas Tech University, focusing on leadership practices in high-performing Arkansas schools.

As Director of Schools, Arkansas, Ms. Campbell will work closely with AMS staff, families, and community stakeholders to advance rigorous instruction, support strong campus leadership, and ensure every AMS school has the structures and coaching necessary for students to thrive.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zondria to AMS Impact Group,” said Erik Greenberg, CEO of AMS Impact Group. “Her depth of experience and passion for educational excellence will be instrumental as we expand our presence in Arkansas and build a strong network of community-based schools.”



Contact: Caylee Migliorini

Phone: 623-606-7278

Email: cmigliorini@amsschool.org