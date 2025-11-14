AMS Peoria Advanced Makes History as an Arizona Blue Ribbon Award Winner!

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Math and Science - Peoria Advanced (AMS Peoria) has done it again—this time making Arizona history! The school has been named one of the first-ever recipients of the Arizona Blue Ribbon Award for the 2024-2025 school year, joining an elite group as one of only six schools statewide to earn this prestigious honor. This groundbreaking achievement cements AMS Peoria’s reputation as a leader in academic excellence.

This recognition comes after AMS Peoria was on track to secure the National Blue Ribbon Award before the program was unexpectedly discontinued in early fall 2025. Despite the change, AMS Peoria’s commitment to innovation and student success shone through, earning them this historic state-level accolade.

And that’s not all. The Academy of Math and Science Peoria Advanced continues to dominate the education landscape with a two-year streak as an A-rated school and an incredible three consecutive wins for “Best of Peoria.” These achievements reflect the school’s unwavering dedication to academic rigor, community engagement, and creating an environment where students thrive.

“This award is more than a milestone—it’s a testament to the hard work of our students, educators, and families,” said Tamara Regnier, Principal of AMS Peoria. “We’re proud to set the standard for excellence in Arizona and beyond.”

AMS Peoria isn’t just raising the bar—it’s redefining it. With a proven track record of success and a future full of promise, the school continues to lead the way in delivering world-class education to Arizona students. Learn more about AMS Peoria today at enrollams.org

Contact: Caylee Migliorini

Phone: 623-606-7278

Email: cmigliorini@amsschool.org