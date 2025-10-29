Don’t Miss the AMS Free Resource Night Market — A Celebration of Community Support and Free and Low-cost Services for Families!

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AMS Impact Group, who manages the Academies of Math and Science, invites the community to the 2025 Free Resource Night Market, happening Friday, November 7, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at AMS Desert Sky Campus, 5701 W McDowell Rd (McDowell & 59th Ave), Phoenix, AZ 85035.

This annual event is a must-attend evening for families across the Valley looking to access valuable free resources, connect with community partners, and enjoy a fun, family-friendly night out.

What You’ll Find:

The AMS Free Resource Night Market brings together trusted local partners and essential services — all at no cost to attendees:

Free Immunizations – Keep your family healthy with on-site vaccinations.

– Keep your family healthy with on-site vaccinations. Free Vision Screenings – Accessible eye care for students and families.

– Accessible eye care for students and families. Free Haircuts – Twice as many as last year!

– Twice as many as last year! Free Toys for Kids – Including puzzles, matching games, and more.

– Including puzzles, matching games, and more. Community Resources – Learn about programs supporting health, housing, and education.

– Learn about programs supporting health, housing, and education. AMS Parent Vendors – Shop local and support AMS families’ small businesses.

– Shop local and support AMS families’ small businesses. Live Music, Food Trucks & Family Fun – A night designed for connection and care.

– A night designed for connection and care. Visit enrollams.org/free-market-night/ for more information about our vendor’s, Compudot, giveaway.

Who’s invited?

The event is open to everyone — AMS families, staff, neighbors, and members of the greater Phoenix community.

Whether you’re looking for practical support or a chance to meet local partners making a difference, the Free Resource Night Market is a space where everyone is welcome and cared for.

Why You Should Come:

The AMS Free Resource Night Market is about access, connection, and community.

It’s an opportunity to:

Discover helpful services and resources.

Enjoy a free, family-friendly evening.

Connect with community organizations and small businesses.

Celebrate the power of neighbors helping neighbors.

Join and Spread the Word!

Don’t miss this special night of community, care, and celebration!

Invite your friends and neighbors and make it an evening to remember.

For updates and details, visit enrollams.org/free-market-night/

