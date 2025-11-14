Blytheville School District Welcomes New Superintendent, Ms. Vanessa Renae Hopkins (Ed.S.)

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blytheville School District is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Vanessa Renae Hopkins (Ed.S.) as its new Superintendent. With over 20 years of experience as an educator and leader in Atlanta, Memphis, St. Louis, and Syracuse, Ms. Hopkins brings a dynamic blend of instructional expertise, strategic leadership, and an unwavering commitment to equity and student achievement.

Ms. Hopkins is a nationally recognized Turnaround Principal and Level 5 District Literacy Coach, known for leading schools and districts to transformative academic gains. Her leadership in Memphis resulted in a 20-point increase in literacy proficiency, earning her the “Best in District” award. Earlier in her career, she was honored with the “Excellence” Award as an English Language Arts teacher and Social Studies Department Chair in Atlanta, where her students reached an impressive 82% proficiency.

Her impact extends beyond the classroom. Ms. Hopkins is a passionate advocate for educational equity, working at district, city, and state levels to ensure that all students—regardless of background—have access to a world-class education. Her collaborative spirit and student-centered approach have earned her the respect of educators and families alike.

Ms. Hopkins holds a Master of Arts in Education and Instruction, an Educational Specialist degree in Administration and Leadership, and is currently completing her Doctor of Education in Leadership, expected in May 2026.

“As we welcome Ms. Hopkins to Blytheville, we are embracing a leader whose vision and values align deeply with our district’s mission,” said Kristina Winters, AMS Impact Group Superintendent. “Her proven track record of driving academic excellence and her heartfelt commitment to equity make her the right person to lead us forward. I’m excited to partner with her as we continue building a future where every child’s story shines.”

The AMS Impact Group (AIG) currently manages the Academies of Math and Science (AMS) charter school network—one of the nation’s leading public charter systems—and is contracted to support the Blytheville School District in its revitalization efforts. AMS Impact Group brings proven expertise in school improvement, leadership development, and operational excellence to help strengthen academic outcomes and community trust in Blytheville’s schools.

Please join us in giving a warm welcome to Ms. Hopkins as she partners with families, staff, and community members to lead Blytheville School District into a new era of excellence.

