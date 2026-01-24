Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Protocol Launch Window With Security and Infrastructure Finalized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to progress toward its first protocol release as development, security, and infrastructure components move into their final stages. The project, positioned as a new crypto protocol in the DeFi lending segment, has been preparing for the launch of its V1 system after completing audits and announcing testnet scheduling. As a result, market observers have begun classifying Mutuum Finance as one of the next crypto assets entering an activation phase rather than remaining in a conceptual design phase.

A Functional Approach to DeFi Lending

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing system with two distinct markets. The first is a pooled market where lenders supply assets, and borrowers withdraw from shared liquidity. Lenders receive mtTokens, which represent yield and track interest generated by the protocol.

Borrowers lock collateral at defined loan-to-value levels and repay based on the loan terms. Liquidation rules are built to protect lenders when volatility increases and collateral values fall.

The second market functions as a peer-matching environment. Borrowers and lenders connect directly under the same collateral and liquidation conditions. This model allows the protocol to address two types of market demand at once: pooled liquidity for convenience and peer-matching for more competitive borrowing terms.

Token Mechanics and Revenue Alignment

mtTokens are central to Mutuum Finance’s structure. They allow the protocol to track yield for suppliers and account for interest repayment. mtTokens can also be staked to earn MUTM that is purchased on the open market.

A portion of protocol revenue is used for these purchases, forming a buy-and-distribute mechanism that links token activity to borrowing demand. Analysts describe this as an example of revenue alignment rather than narrative-based token valuation, which has been a focus in earlier DeFi lending models.

Mutuum Finance has also outlined plans for an over-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoin borrowers often remain in the system longer because they do not need to sell their collateral. This can create steady borrowing demand, which increases fee revenue and improves the consistency of the protocol’s usage metrics.

Security and Infrastructure Validation

Security remains one of the most important components for DeFi crypto platforms that handle collateral and liquidation logic. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) announced that Halborn Security completed an independent audit of the protocol’s V1 contracts. The project also holds a 90/100 token scan score from CertiK and opened a $50K bug bounty to identify any remaining vulnerabilities before mainnet activation.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) confirmed through its official X account that the protocol’s V1 release is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. The testnet phase includes collateral accounting, liquidation logic, debt handling, and mtToken issuance. After testnet evaluation, the team plans to finalize mainnet preparation and activation. This timeline places Mutuum Finance in the transition zone between development and protocol operation, which is a critical phase for DeFi projects seeking to move from design to utility.

Presale Participation

Alongside protocol development, Mutuum Finance has been running a structured presale for the MUTM token. The presale opened in early 2025 at $0.01 and has advanced to Phase 7 at $0.04, reflecting a 300% increase across stages. The official launch price is set at $0.06 according to the project’s pricing framework.

Funding has surpassed $19.9M and more than 18,900 holders have participated. Approximately 830M tokens have been sold so far. From the total 4B MUTM supply, roughly 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, have been allocated for presale access. Analysts note that this represents a wide distribution footprint compared to more concentrated private placements.

As Mutuum Finance moves toward V1, the protocol has entered a phase where infrastructure, security, and token distribution are largely in place. This positioning has shifted the project into conversations around top crypto candidates for the upcoming DeFi cycle. Unlike speculative new cryptocurrency launches that lack clear execution plans, Mutuum Finance is approaching a deployment window with core components already completed.