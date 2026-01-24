New Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shows Strong Roadmap Execution as Funding Surpasses $19.9M





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance sector continues to evolve as new projects move from concept toward full protocol deployment. One of the most closely tracked developments this quarter is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto protocol focused on collateralized lending. The project has drawn increasing attention not only for its roadmap execution, but also for a funding milestone that signals growing participation ahead of its first versioned release.

Decentralized Lending With Structured Mechanics

Mutuum Finance positions itself within the DeFi crypto category by building a lending and borrowing system with clear collateral and liquidation rules. Rather than operating as a passive token model, the protocol introduces functionality designed to support users who wish to borrow without selling assets and users who want to earn yield by supplying liquidity.

This model includes two lending environments. A pooled environment allows suppliers to deposit assets and earn yield through mtTokens, which track the value of the deposit and the interest generated. Borrowers in this environment can access liquidity using collateral at defined loan-to-value settings.

Alongside this, a peer-matching environment connects borrowers and lenders directly under the same collateral and liquidation rules. These mechanics establish a framework for mutual benefit, where liquidity becomes a resource rather than purely speculative capital.

As the protocol has progressed, participation in the presale has scaled accordingly. Mutuum Finance has now surpassed $19.9M raised, supported by 18,900 holders, indicating broad distribution at an early stage rather than concentrated ownership. Market observers note that participation has expanded steadily across multiple stages rather than arriving in sudden bursts of speculation.

Stage Progression Reflect Growing Visibility

The Mutuum Finance presale opened in early 2025 with an initial price of $0.01. Since then, the token has moved through multiple stages tied to roadmap milestones, allocation advancement, and increasing visibility. The presale is currently in Phase 7 at $0.04, reflecting a 300% appreciation from its starting point.

Phase 7 has crossed the 6% allocation mark, suggesting that availability within the current pricing band may continue to narrow as participation persists. The presale framework includes an official launch price of $0.06, positioning early Phase 1 participants for up to 500% appreciation if the token activates at its planned value.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced features that encourage ongoing participation during the later stages of the sale. The 24-hour leaderboard awards the highest daily contributor with $500 in MUTM, which has produced consistent activity throughout the on-ramp period.





Roadmap Progress With V1 Approaching

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) confirmed via its official X account that V1 is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. V1 includes the collateral handling system, LTV rules, liquidation logic, borrowed asset accounting, and mtToken functionality. Analysts categorize this as the moment when Mutuum Finance transitions from a design-phase protocol into a candidate for deployment.

The roadmap also references Phase 2, which includes stablecoin preparation, oracle integrations, and broader infrastructure intended to support multi-asset collateral environments. Stablecoin functionality allows users to mint liquidity against collateral rather than selling, which increases protocol stickiness and enhances borrowing demand. Oracles feed live pricing data into collateral and liquidation systems, preventing distortions during high volatility.

These roadmap elements are often viewed as prerequisites for sustainable DeFi usage. Market commentators who track next crypto opportunities say the presence of these components makes Mutuum Finance a more attractive long-term candidate than pure narrative-driven altcoins with no visible execution plans.

Phase Positioning Signals Reduced Availability Ahead

With Phase 7 advancing and allocation progressing steadily, market analysts suggest that Mutuum Finance may be entering the final part of its early access window. Participation patterns such as increasing holder count, whale allocations, leaderboard activity, and card-based onboarding support this interpretation.

While Mutuum Finance is still categorized as a new crypto asset, its roadmap execution, security posture, and distribution structure have elevated it into discussions around top crypto candidates for 2026. As long as V1 launches on schedule and Phase 2 infrastructure continues to progress, investors believe the project could become a notable player in the lending sector as the DeFi cycle reopens.