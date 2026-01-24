DeFi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Phase 7 Acceleration and Growing Investor Attention





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered a busier stage of its development cycle as the project reports rapid progress through its current presale phase. The DeFi protocol, which is preparing to launch a decentralized lending system, confirmed that Phase 7 of the MUTM presale is advancing faster than earlier phases. The acceleration is drawing attention from both new holders and returning participants who have been tracking the project’s roadmap execution since early 2025.

Structured Presale With Steady Allocation

The Mutuum Finance presale began in early 2025 with an initial token price of $0.01. The project designed its sale in stages rather than opening at a single fixed price. Each phase introduced a higher pricing level and a defined allocation amount. As a result, pricing reflects advancement through the roadmap rather than short-term speculation.

Phase 7 is now active at $0.04, marking a 300% increase from the starting price. The official launch price for MUTM is set at $0.06, indicating further pricing steps ahead as the protocol approaches deployment.

Mutuum Finance reports that the presale has raised more than $19.9M so far. The number of holders has grown to 18,900, showing broad community participation rather than a small group of private contributors. Approximately 830M MUTM tokens have already been distributed from the presale pool.

Token Supply and Distribution Footprint

The total supply of MUTM is 4B tokens. Of that supply, roughly 45.5%, or about 1.82B tokens, has been allocated for presale access. The remaining supply is split across development, future ecosystem incentives, liquidity preparation, and partnership plans. By allocating a large share of tokens to early access, Mutuum Finance created a distribution model that is more open compared to projects that rely on small private allocations.

The ongoing distribution is also important for price discovery. As more tokens enter the hands of individual participants, the token’s float becomes more diverse. This often leads to more balanced behavior once the token activates, as no single group holds disproportionate influence over supply dynamics.

Daily Participation Signals and Activity Patterns

Phase 7 differs from earlier phases due to participation pacing and engagement features. One of the more notable additions is the 24-hour leaderboard, which tracks contributions over each daily cycle. The highest contributor within the cycle receives $500 in MUTM as a reward. While the leaderboard is a simple mechanism, it has encouraged active participation and has created consistent daily cycles of presale activity.





Another factor supporting participation has been the inclusion of card payments. Many presales require users to hold or transfer crypto before joining. Mutuum Finance reduced this barrier by allowing contributions directly from card platforms. Investors say the addition widened the pool of eligible users, especially during the mid and late stages of the presale.

Phase 7 Acceleration and Investor Behavior

Mutuum Finance confirmed that Phase 7 has already passed the 6% allocation mark, a faster pace compared to earlier phases. While the project did not provide reasons for the acceleration, several observable trends correlate with the timing. The number of holders increased quickly during the same window, and multiple large entries were recorded, including recent allocations above $100K.

The timing also aligns with increased visibility from the development side. As roadmap milestones became clearer and the protocol’s first release window was identified, interest in late-stage presale access appears to have increased. This pattern is common in the DeFi sector, where users tend to wait for protocol readiness before entering. In this case, interest arrived before launch rather than after it.

Roadmap Execution and Development Milestones

One of the factors contributing to Phase 7 attention is the project’s development trajectory. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) announced that its V1 protocol is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. V1 includes collateral handling, mtToken accounting, liquidation logic, and debt tracking. After testnet validation, the team will finalize mainnet preparation and deployment.

The roadmap also references Phase 2 development, which includes the introduction of an over-collateralized stablecoin and oracle networks for price feeds. Stablecoin minting allows users to borrow against collateral rather than sell their assets. Oracle feeds are critical for liquidation accuracy, especially during high volatility periods.

With Phase 7 moving quickly, holders increasing, and funding surpassing $19.9M, Mutuum Finance has entered the period between final development and operational deployment. Participation continues to grow as the presale enters its later stages, and visibility around roadmap execution has increased.

While Mutuum Finance is still categorized as a new crypto project, the combination of structured presale distribution, development progress, and security validation has made it one of the DeFi crypto protocols being tracked ahead of Q2 2026.