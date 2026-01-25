New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised as V1 Protocol Updates Approach

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is closing in on the $20 million mark in presale funding as it prepares to publish a new round of V1 protocol updates through its official channels next week. The upcoming update is being positioned as the clearest snapshot yet of protocol readiness, rollout sequencing, and the remaining presale window ahead of launch.

V1 Progress as Protocol Updates Near

In recent statements, Mutuum Finance confirmed that Halborn Security has completed the independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol . The team has also said V1 is being prepared for deployment on the Sepolia testnet, with mainnet finalization expected to follow after testing.

These updates arrive at a time when delivery progress and presale activity are both in focus. As protocols transition into public testnet stages, visibility tends to increase—especially when the project’s rollout is structured around having a working product available as launch timing gets closer.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a non-custodial DeFi protocol built around lending and borrowing, designed for users who want to earn yield by supplying assets or access liquidity without selling their crypto. The core framework is straightforward: lenders provide liquidity, borrowers post collateral, and the protocol manages interest, repayment, and collateral safety rules on-chain.

A central design point is the dual-market structure. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users interact with pooled markets intended for standard lending and borrowing activity. In the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model, users can enter direct arrangements where terms are set between participants, which also opens the door for lending and borrowing on more speculative assets such as memecoins like DOGE or SHIB, where customized terms can be preferred.

Beyond the initial lending markets, the roadmap also references longer-term development such as an overcollateralized stablecoin and multichain expansion. These additions are framed as product layers intended to broaden utility over time rather than relying on a single feature to drive adoption.

Presale Progression and Launch Alignment

On the presale side, Mutuum Finance reports it has reached approximately $20 million raised and surpassed 18,850 holders, with the sale currently in Phase 7 at a token price of $0.04. With a stated launch price of $0.06, the current level is commonly described as discounted relative to the planned debut pricing, particularly for buyers who prioritize positioning before broader trading and potential exchange exposure.

Out of 1.82 billion MUTM allocated for the presale, the project reports that more than 830 million tokens have already been sold—close to half of the presale allocation. This means availability is increasingly shaped by what remains in each phase rather than open-ended supply.

The price curve shows how far MUTM has already moved during the presale window. Phase 1 opened at $0.01, and the current $0.04 level represents a 300% increase from the starting price. By the time the token reaches the $0.06 launch tier, the total increase from Phase 1 will be approximately 500%.

The project’s roadmap positioning is also a key element of the broader narrative. Mutuum Finance has stated that Phase 1 is completed and Phase 2 is nearing completion, with Phase 3 tied to testnet preparation and deployment readiness.

The major market-facing reference point is Phase 4, where the project plans to bring the platform live around the same time the token goes live. With a working product available at launch, visibility can build faster and the exchange-listing narrative tends to become stronger as the token enters the market with active utility behind it.

Incentives and Engagement Mechanics

To maintain engagement through the remaining presale window, Mutuum Finance is also running promotional incentives. The project has highlighted a $100,000 giveaway with 10 winners, where each winner receives $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, with participation rules shared via official channels. In addition, it has promoted a 24-hour leaderboard mechanic that awards a $500 MUTM bonus to the top daily participant, resetting every 24 hours.

With presale funding nearing $20 million and V1 protocol updates scheduled for next week, Mutuum Finance is moving into a period where milestones and market timing increasingly converge. Phase 7 pricing at $0.04 versus a $0.06 launch price continues to define the current window as discounted relative to the planned debut level, while the project’s stated intent to align launch timing with a live platform reinforces the utility-first positioning that many market participants track when evaluating early DeFi listings.