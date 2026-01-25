NATIONAL ALERT: U.S. Collisions Surge 53% During Winter Storm; Geotab Data Identifies Maryland as Primary Risk Hotspot

OAKVILLE, ON and ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, has issued a critical road safety alert following a 53% spike in national collision volume since Friday evening. Leveraging real-time telematics from over 4.8 million connected vehicles, Geotab is providing local and national media with actionable intelligence on the storm’s impact on road safety.

Comprehensive telematics analysis revealing a 53% increase in collision volume nationwide compared to the average of the previous two weekends. Maryland is reporting the sharpest increase by volume, followed closely by Kentucky and Indiana.

As extreme winter weather continues, the data serves as a vital safety warning for commercial fleets and the public. Commercial vehicle data from Geotab highlights a rapid deterioration in road conditions, urging immediate safety protocols and increased vigilance in the storm's path.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment