Virtune AB (Publ) is launching Virtune BNB ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, January 26th, 2026 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, is announcing the launch of a new crypto exchange-traded product (ETP), Virtune BNB ETP, on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

About Virtune BNB ETP

Virtune BNB ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to BNB. This is made possible through a transparent and physically-backed structure with institutional-level security.

Key Information about Virtune BNB ETP

1:1 exposure to BNB

1.95% annual management fee

100% physically backed by BNB

Virtune BNB ETP

Full name: Virtune BNB ETP

Short name: Virtune BNB

Ticker: VIRBNB

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Monday, January 26th, 2026

ISIN: SE0027598202





About BNB

BNB is the native crypto asset of the BNB Chain ecosystem, originally introduced by Binance and today used across one of the largest blockchain networks in the world. It is used to pay transaction fees, participate in decentralized applications, and support on chain activity across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 services. BNB also provides utility on the Binance platform, where it can be used for trading fee discounts and other services.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are starting 2026 by continuing our expansion and broadening our range of regulated and physically backed crypto ETPs. The launch of Virtune BNB ETP is a natural next step in our product development, providing investors with access to one of the most established crypto assets in the market. The product is now listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and uses Coinbase as its custodian.”

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, covering updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.



Press contact



Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.