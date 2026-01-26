Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 to 23 January 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|163,086
|2,041,641,849
|19 January 2026
|600
|14,665.2500
|8,799,150
|20 January 2026
|600
|14,977.2333
|8,986,340
|21 January 2026
|580
|14,786.2069
|8,576,000
|22 January 2026
|600
|14,899.0833
|8,939,450
|23 January 2026
|600
|14,453.5500
|8,672,130
|Total 19-23 January 2026
|2,980
|43,973,070
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|75,597
|1,017,549,829
|Accumulated under the program
|166,066
|2,085,614,919
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|923,913
|11,662,537,990
|19 January 2026
|3,006
|14,670.6936
|44,100,105
|20 January 2026
|3,006
|15,001.4787
|45,094,445
|21 January 2026
|2,907
|14,800.2563
|43,024,345
|22 January 2026
|2,838
|14,867.3027
|42,193,405
|23 January 2026
|3,174
|14,375.3529
|45,627,370
|Total 19-23 January 2026
|14,931
|220,039,670
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,952
|14,737.0911
|28,766,802
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|428,331
|5,779,411,808
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|940,796
|11,911,344,462
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 166,066 A shares and 1,051,998 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.70% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 26 January 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
