A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).               
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 to 23 January 2026:                                               

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 163,086 2,041,641,849
19 January 202660014,665.25008,799,150
20 January 202660014,977.23338,986,340
21 January 202658014,786.20698,576,000
22 January 202660014,899.08338,939,450
23 January 202660014,453.55008,672,130
Total 19-23 January 20262,980 43,973,070
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 75,597 1,017,549,829
Accumulated under the program 166,066 2,085,614,919
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)923,913 11,662,537,990
19 January 20263,00614,670.693644,100,105
20 January 20263,00615,001.478745,094,445
21 January 20262,90714,800.256343,024,345
22 January 20262,83814,867.302742,193,405
23 January 20263,17414,375.352945,627,370
Total 19-23 January 202614,931 220,039,670
Bought from the Foundation*1,95214,737.091128,766,802
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)428,331 5,779,411,808
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)940,796 11,911,344,462

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 166,066 A shares and 1,051,998 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.70% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 January 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 4 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 4 2026

