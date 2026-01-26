Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 to 23 January 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 163,086 2,041,641,849 19 January 2026 600 14,665.2500 8,799,150 20 January 2026 600 14,977.2333 8,986,340 21 January 2026 580 14,786.2069 8,576,000 22 January 2026 600 14,899.0833 8,939,450 23 January 2026 600 14,453.5500 8,672,130 Total 19-23 January 2026 2,980 43,973,070 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 75,597 1,017,549,829 Accumulated under the program 166,066 2,085,614,919 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 923,913 11,662,537,990 19 January 2026 3,006 14,670.6936 44,100,105 20 January 2026 3,006 15,001.4787 45,094,445 21 January 2026 2,907 14,800.2563 43,024,345 22 January 2026 2,838 14,867.3027 42,193,405 23 January 2026 3,174 14,375.3529 45,627,370 Total 19-23 January 2026 14,931 220,039,670 Bought from the Foundation* 1,952 14,737.0911 28,766,802 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 428,331 5,779,411,808 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 940,796 11,911,344,462

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 166,066 A shares and 1,051,998 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.70% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 January 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

