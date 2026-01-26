Aeries Technology Partners with Michael Page to Strengthen GCC Talent Delivery and Client Outcomes in India

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Michael Page, a leading global recruitment firm with deep expertise in mid-to-senior-level talent acquisition. The partnership creates mutual value, as Aeries benefits from Michael Page's specialist talent acquisition networks, world-class network and proven processes, while Michael Page gains access to Aeries' GCC advisory services, which include entity setup, compliance, management and delivery.

The strategic collaboration functions as a reciprocal value exchange. Aeries will leverage Michael Page’s proven recruitment processes to provide enterprise clients with faster access to vetted talent across engineering, finance, IT and business operations, enabling clients to scale their operations with greater efficiency. Simultaneously, Michael Page will integrate Aeries’ GCC advisory services into its own client offerings, providing a turnkey solution for organizations looking to establish and scale operations in India.

"This partnership creates a powerful synergy that benefits the clients of both organizations," said Sachin Aghor, Chief Delivery Officer at Aeries Technology. "By gaining access to Michael Page’s talent acquisition expertise, we enhance our ability to scale high-quality teams for our clients. In turn, Michael Page can now offer our specialized GCC advisory and operational management services to their client base, providing them with a clearer path to successful global execution."

"We are pleased to partner with Aeries Technology as GCC expansion continues across India," said Andrew Simoes, Associate Director at Michael Page. "Our focus remains on specialist recruitment, and this partnership allows us to work more closely with Aeries on engagements where talent and GCC operations intersect. It gives us a clearer understanding of the broader execution landscape while we continue delivering high-quality hiring solutions to our clients."

The partnership addresses growing demand for India-based GCC capability and accelerates time to productivity, revenue capture and client satisfaction for enterprise customers. Analysts project India's GCC market to reach approximately $110 billion by 2030, supported by leadership talent availability and scalable operating models. Together, Aeries and Michael Page are positioned to capture opportunities across the full spectrum of GCC requirements, from talent acquisition to operational delivery.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.aeriestechnology.com.

About Michael Page

Michael Page is a leading global recruitment firm specializing in permanent, contract and temporary placements for mid-to-senior-level roles. With more than 40 years of experience and a network of offices across 37 countries, Michael Page connects top talent with organizations seeking specialized professionals. The firm combines global reach with local market expertise to deliver consultative recruitment solutions across industries and functional disciplines. For more information, visit http://www.michaelpage.co.in.

