Actelis Networks Solutions Chosen to Support Infrastructure Modernization in The City Of Chino, California

Actelis’ Networking Solutions Selected for City Infrastructure Project, Further Expanding the Company’s Footprint Across the West Coast of the United States



SUNNYVALE, Calif, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has secured an order through one of its business partners to supply advanced networking equipment for an infrastructure project in the city of Chino, California.

The order includes Actelis' ethernet and optical connectivity solutions, designed to modernize the city's communication infrastructure with reliable, secure smart networking capabilities. The deployment will enhance the municipality's operational efficiency and support mission-critical connectivity requirements.

Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis commented: "We're seeing strong momentum in California and across the West Coast as municipalities recognize that smart city operations require rapid infrastructure modernization that doesn't require massive capital investment or extended timelines. Chino's decision to deploy our solutions demonstrates how critical infrastructure gets modernized - faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively. This is one of so many examples of wins we're focused on converting into expanded deployments in 2026."

The equipment will provide robust connectivity with Actelis' proven cyber-hardened architecture, supporting the city's infrastructure modernization objectives.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections.

