Comply Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Setting a New Standard for Trust, Security, and Governance in RegTech

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and consulting for financial institutions, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the world’s most respected standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

The certification validates that Comply has implemented and operates a comprehensive, independently audited ISMS designed to systematically protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client data. It validates that information security is embedded across Comply’s technology, cloud infrastructure, internal operations, and governance framework — not treated as a point-in-time control or checkbox exercise.

ISO/IEC 27001 is widely recognized by global financial institutions, regulators, and enterprise risk teams as the benchmark for operational security maturity. Achieving certification requires rigorous risk assessment, formalized controls, executive accountability, continuous monitoring, and ongoing improvement, standards that mirror the expectations placed on Comply’s own clients.

“For our clients, trust is not aspirational, it’s foundational,” said Michael Stanton, Chief Executive Officer of Comply. “ISO/IEC 27001 certification reflects the discipline, governance, and operational rigor compliance technology providers must meet to serve modern financial institutions. This milestone reinforces that Comply is built to operate at enterprise scale, in complex regulatory environments, where security and accountability are non-negotiable.”

In conjunction with the certification, Comply has launched its Trust Center, providing clients and prospects with centralized, real-time visibility into Comply’s security, privacy, and governance posture. The Trust Center offers transparent access to compliance documentation, security controls, policies, certifications, and ongoing assurance materials, reinforcing Comply’s commitment to operational accountability beyond point-in-time audits.

“ISO/IEC 27001 certification reflects the day-to-day reality of how our security program operates,” said Jeremy Trinka, Chief Information Security Officer at Comply. “It requires continuous risk assessment, formally governed controls, tested incident response, and disciplined vendor oversight. Our Trust Center extends that operational rigor to our clients, providing clear visibility into how we manage security and risk in practice.”

The independent audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a globally recognized cybersecurity compliance firm trusted by more than 4,000 organizations. A-LIGN is accredited by both the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to certify organizations against ISO/IEC 27001.

“ISO/IEC 27001 certification is a strong signal that an organization has established mature, sustainable information security practices,” said Steve Simmons, Chief Operating Officer at A-LIGN. “Comply demonstrated a clear commitment to security governance, risk management, and operational excellence throughout the certification process.”

For Comply’s clients, which include RIAs, broker-dealers, private funds, and global financial institutions, the certification provides independent assurance that sensitive compliance, regulatory, and personal data is protected through formally governed, continuously audited security controls aligned with global best practices.

This achievement builds on Comply’s continued momentum and industry recognition , including its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and being named RegTech of the Year at the 2025 U.S. FinTech Awards. Together, these milestones reflect Comply’s ability to scale rapidly while maintaining the operational discipline required of a trusted compliance partner.

About Comply

Comply is the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and consulting services for the financial services sector. Trusted by over 5,000 firms – from RIAs and wealth managers to investment banks, broker-dealers, and private funds – Comply delivers purpose-built solutions that help organizations navigate complexity, strengthen oversight, and scale with confidence. With deep regulatory expertise and powerful, integrated technology, Comply is building the industry’s most comprehensive and future-ready regulatory compliance platform.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.