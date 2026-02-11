Comply Expands Regulatory Expertise to Deliver End-to-End Compliance from a Single Trusted Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, the leading SaaS provider of regulatory compliance solutions and consulting for financial services firms, today announced investments in expanding its team of seasoned regulatory experts to meet growing demand for integrated, outcomes-driven compliance solutions.

As regulatory expectations rise and compliance teams face increasing pressure to move faster with fewer resources, Comply is scaling its world-class regulatory compliance consulting organization to operate natively alongside its software platform. This approach enables firms to manage regulatory obligations, respond to change, and prepare for examinations through a single, trusted partner, eliminating friction between advice, execution, and technology.

“If your compliance program doesn’t reflect how regulators actually think, you’re already behind,” said Jamila Mayfield, Chief Regulatory Services Officer at Comply. “Our clients don’t need more vendors, they need fewer handoffs and better answers. Comply’s one band, one sound philosophy means our regulatory experts, technologists, and educators are solving the same problems together, embedding regulatory insight directly into the platform and helping firms reduce friction, lower cost, and reach defensible outcomes faster.”

Comply’s regulatory consultants work closely with firms on operational regulatory matters, including marketing reviews, mock SEC examinations, annual reviews, and risk assessments. Those engagements continuously inform the regulatory content embedded in Comply’s platform.

“Our design choice at Comply is deliberate,” said Michael Stanton, Chief Executive Officer of Comply. “We’ve built best-in-class regulatory consulting and wrapped that around our best-in-class compliance software to meet the needs of global financial services firms. Our consultants’ day-to-day regulatory work directly shapes the content inside our software platform, creating a virtuous cycle that drives faster resolution and a more responsive approach to regulatory change — without the cost and complexity of managing multiple providers.”

This approach reflects Comply’s mission to raise expectations for compliance, moving the industry beyond fragmented solutions toward a more integrated, defensible standard.

Building a World-Class Regulatory Services Leadership Bench

Underscoring its commitment to building a world-class regulatory consulting team, Comply announced the appointment of Jennifer Jansen Meuschke as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Services and the promotion of Mederic (“Med”) Daigneault, Esq., to Senior Vice President of Regulatory Services, further deepening the firm’s regulatory expertise across advisory, private fund, and enterprise firms.

Ms. Meuschke brings more than 15 years of experience advising wealth managers, asset managers, private fund advisers, and global financial institutions on regulatory change management, compliance program design, and operational transformation. Prior to joining Comply, she held senior consulting and assurance roles at Ernst & Young LLP (EY), where she helped design and scale regulatory advisory offerings for complex financial services organizations.

Mr. Daigneault’s promotion reflects his longstanding leadership and deep specialization in private fund regulatory compliance. With more than two decades of legal and regulatory experience, Med has advised hundreds of private fund managers and investment advisers on SEC examinations, fiduciary obligations, marketing rules, cybersecurity, custody, and regulatory risk management. He is also the author of The Core: Practical Advisers Act Compliance for the Private Fund Adviser.

“Leaders like Med and Jennifer are exactly why this model works,” Mayfield added. “They bring deep, practical regulatory experience across private funds, advisory, and enterprise firms, and they know how to translate that expertise into practical outcomes for clients. When that level of talent is fully integrated with our platform, the impact is immediate and measurable.”

Translating Leadership into Modernized Consulting Offerings

Under the leadership of Jamila Mayfield, and with expanded senior leadership across Regulatory Services, Comply has modernized its consulting offerings to better align with the needs of firms at every stage of growth.

The company has reimagined its Enhanced Consulting offering to deliver a more flexible mix of standardized and custom support for small and mid-sized advisory firms, providing practical, right-sized guidance that scales with evolving regulatory requirements.

Comply has also significantly expanded its Comprehensive Consulting business, investing in additional consultants to support firms seeking deeper, ongoing regulatory partnership. At the enterprise level, the firm has refreshed its Consulting Partnership offering that pairs seamlessly with the Comply Platform.

Together, these enhancements demonstrate how Comply’s regulatory leadership directly shapes its consulting model, translating expertise into scalable, market-responsive offerings that integrate tightly with the company’s technology and deliver measurable value for clients.

Built for the Reality of Modern Compliance

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies across advisory, private fund, and enterprise environments, Comply continues to invest in a regulatory services organization built for scale, depth, and credibility. By combining expert judgment, operational rigor, and modern technology, Comply is creating one place firms can turn for all their compliance needs — today and as regulatory expectations continue to evolve.

