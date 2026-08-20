Comply Welcomes Elizabeth Clor as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, a leading provider of AI-powered compliance technology and consulting for the financial services industry, announced the appointment of Elizabeth Clor as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Clor joins Comply with more than 20 years of B2B SaaS experience building and scaling marketing functions including demand generation, brand, and go-to-market programs across multiple company stages and growth phases.

Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Valiantys, a global enterprise technology consultancy, where she guided the company’s strategic direction and led go-to-market positioning and messaging across international markets. Prior to this role, Clor held marketing leadership positions at MicroStrategy, OPower, and Clarabridge.

"Elizabeth is a proven growth leader with the expertise and track record of success we require for Comply’s continued acceleration and success,” said Michael Stanton, CEO of Comply. “Her history of growing revenue while scaling high-performing teams maps directly to where we are as a company. She will be an excellent addition to our leadership team as we deepen our relationships with existing clients, expand our global reach, and continue building Comply’s momentum.”

In her role, Clor will head Comply’s global marketing function, overseeing revenue marketing, brand strategy, product marketing, sales development, analyst relations, and communications – shaping how the financial services industry understands and engages with regulatory technology, consulting, and compliance education.

She will also sharpen the positioning of Comply's expanded global footprint in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and accelerate demand generation as Comply advances its AI-native compliance platform.

“Compliance is one of the most consequential functions in financial services, and the professionals responsible for it deserve technology and regulatory expertise worthy of that responsibility,” said Clor. “Comply has the products, the expertise, the clients, and the market position to make that a compelling story. I am excited to partner with Michael and the rest of the Comply team to build on that foundation.”

Clor holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Virginia. She lives in the DC metro area and is an avid marathon runner.

ABOUT COMPLY

Comply is a global technology and services leader transforming regulatory compliance for financial institutions through AI-enabled software, data intelligence, and expert advisory services. Trusted by more than 5,000 firms, including private funds, RIAs, broker-dealers, investment banks, and wealth managers, Comply combines deep regulatory domain expertise with advanced automation, machine learning, and integrated data solutions to deliver a unified platform that streamlines oversight and strengthens governance across the enterprise. With a relentless focus on innovation and client partnership, Comply is building the financial industry’s most intelligent and future-ready compliance ecosystem, helping institutions worldwide turn regulatory complexity into strategic advantage.

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