Transform Business Processes with this New Course

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance®, one of the largest membership organizations in the scrum and agile space, today announced the launch of a new on-demand microcredential course called Process Improvement: From Analysis to Action .

This focused course is designed for professionals at all levels who need to move beyond identifying problems to actively design, implement, and sustain data-driven process solutions.

In today's fast-paced markets, identifying inefficiencies alone is not enough; teams must rapidly implement sustainable, lasting solutions. Process Improvement: From Analysis to Action equips participants with an adaptable toolkit to diagnose workflow issues and drive operational excellence.

Learners will move through a complete process improvement cycle, equipping them to:

Visualize and redesign workflows. Move from invisible bottlenecks to clarity by constructing process maps and proposing simplified "future state" visions that align teams toward a common goal.

Bridge the strategy-execution gap. Stop the cycle of "quick fixes" by applying objective prioritization matrices (Impact vs. Effort) and validating changes through rapid prototyping and standardization.

Secure organizational buy-in: Overcome stakeholder resistance by drafting persuasive communication plans that focus on the value and logic behind proposed improvements.

Quantify business impact: Shift from anecdotal evidence to data-driven results by defining relevant KPIs and interpreting data to justify ROI and long-term business outcomes.

Sustain continuous improvement: Ensure improvements are maintained and improved as needed by establishing feedback loops and maintenance strategies that prevent a return to inefficient habits.



"In a world defined by speed and complexity, an organization's ability to continuously improve how it works is what enables it to thrive," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "This course is built for that reality. We are equipping professionals with the practical tools to diagnose root causes of process disorder and implement changes that build resilience. It's about moving beyond theory to deliver sustainable, measurable, and continuous improvement."

Course details and enrollment

Process Improvement: From Analysis to Action is an on-demand, self-paced course that takes approximately two hours to complete. Learners earn a Scrum Alliance microcredential , validating their ability to drive continuous process improvement. Current Scrum Alliance members will earn Scrum Education Units (SEUs) toward certification renewal, while non-members will receive a two-year professional membership upon completion.

This on-demand course is available to purchase on the Scrum Alliance website.

This course is ideal for:

Scrum masters , product owners , and agile coaches looking to quantify their impact.

, , and looking to quantify their impact. Project and product managers seeking to streamline delivery.

Business analysts and team leaders responsible for operational efficiency.

Anyone tasked with fixing broken processes or driving organizational change.

Process improvement is a transferable skill that applies across industries and roles. By mastering the cycle of analyzing, implementing, and measuring, professionals position themselves as strategic assets capable of fostering a culture of continuous evolution.

About Scrum Alliance®

As a leading nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. For more information, visit scrumalliance.org .

