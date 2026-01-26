ControlUp Introduces Live Remote Management, Bringing True Real-Time Visibility and Silent Remediation to Physical Endpoints

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced ControlUp Live Remote Management, a major expansion of its desktop capabilities that fundamentally changes how IT teams monitor and manage physical endpoints. The new solution delivers true real-time, live updates combined with built-in, non-intrusive remote management tools, enabling IT teams to detect, diagnose, and remediate issues as they happen without disrupting end users.

With ControlUp Live Remote Management, organizations move beyond the limitations of traditional remote monitoring and management tools that rely on polling intervals and disruptive remote sessions. Instead, IT teams gain continuous, high-definition visibility into endpoint performance and the ability to act instantly and silently when issues arise.

“IT teams have been forced to troubleshoot yesterday’s data for far too long,” said Gadi Feldman, Chief Product Officer at ControlUp. “ControlUp Live Remote Management replaces delayed, averaged metrics with live streaming data and pairs that visibility with powerful, non-intrusive control. It allows teams to see problems the moment they occur and fix them immediately, often before the user is even aware there was an issue.”

From Minutes to Moments: A New Standard for Desktop Monitoring

For years, detailed desktop and network metrics were typically collected once per minute, creating blind spots where short-lived performance issues such as brief CPU spikes, Wi-Fi drops, or network latency went undetected. ControlUp Live Remote Management eliminates these gaps by streaming granular endpoint data live.

This real-time architecture allows IT teams to pinpoint the exact moment and root cause of performance degradation, accelerating troubleshooting and significantly reducing mean time to resolution.

Key capabilities include:

Live performance diagnostics across CPU, memory, disk, GPU, network bandwidth, Wi-Fi signal strength, and device temperature.

Deep, process-level visibility with actionable insights into resource usage, file paths, and process behavior.

Advanced network visibility that traces connections back to originating processes and visualizes activity through interactive topology views.

Storage intelligence that reveals file-level write activity to quickly identify disk latency issues.

Built-in remote file and registry access that enables silent remediation directly from the ControlUp console.



Fix Issues Without Taking Over the Desktop

Beyond visibility, ControlUp Live Remote Management addresses one of the most persistent challenges in endpoint support: resolving issues without interrupting employee productivity. Administrators can take action directly from the ControlUp console without launching remote desktop sessions, taking over screens, or alerting users.

By combining live data with non-intrusive management tools, IT teams can resolve problems faster while preserving a seamless employee experience.

Seamless Integration Across IT Operations

ControlUp Live Remote Management integrates seamlessly into existing IT operations, allowing insights and alerts to flow into ITSM platforms such as ServiceNow and Freshworks, while complementing endpoint management technologies including Microsoft Intune, Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Jamf.

For organizations leveraging the complete ControlUp ONE platform, Live Remote Management contributes to unified reporting, analytics, and automation across their entire digital workspace—eliminating the need to switch between multiple consoles or correlate data from disparate tools. Administrators benefit from consistent workflows, standardized metrics, and familiar remediation patterns across all their managed infrastructure.

ControlUp Live Remote Management is available immediately as part of ControlUp ONE platform . Join the live webinar to learn more about this new capability on January 27, 2026 at 11 A.M EST .

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)—empowering IT teams to resolve issues before they affect employees, simplify operations, and manage complexity without the clutter of multiple tools. Nearly 2,000 organizations, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100, trust ControlUp to keep their technology running smoothly. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workplace runs itself. To learn more, visit www.controlup.com .