THE RESILIENCE DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Securing the 2026 Sovereign Stack

The global market has entered a cycle of defensive hardening.

After a decade of aggressive speculation, the defining theme of 2026 is Resilience. Investors are realizing that the systems powering the modern world—from the energy grid to the human body—are dangerously fragile.

The "Everything Bubble" ignored physical and biological reality. Now reality is repricing the market.

Capital is rotating into the "Sovereign Stack": the critical minerals that cannot be substituted, the supply chains that must be domesticated, and the biological technologies that extend the lifespan of the workforce.

The companies profiled below are not selling convenience. They are selling survival.

They own the tungsten for the missiles, the fluorspar for the steel, the gold for the vault, and the cellular tech to repair the human machine. This is the Resilience Doctrine.

THE BIOLOGICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has executed a decisive pivot into regenerative medicine, targeting the most critical vulnerability in the modern economy: the biological collapse of the human workforce.

While the market obsesses over upgrading the digital grid, Avant is upgrading the human operator.

Chronic disease and accelerated aging are the rust of the labor force. Avant is building the anti-corrosion layer.

The transformation began on November 4, with the formation of Insulinova, a joint venture designed to functionally restore insulin production in diabetics. This is not management. This is restoration.

Two weeks later, on November 18, the company secured an exclusive license for Klotho-producing cells. Klotho is the longevity protein, the biological marker that declines with age and correlates directly with organ deterioration and mortality risk.

The thesis is blunt: A nation cannot compete if its population is sick. Avant is positioning itself as the primary engineer of biological resilience, delivering the cellular upgrades required to sustain a high-performance economy.

THE CLINICAL SIGNAL

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) continues to validate its role as the universal key for gastrointestinal oncology, recently releasing updated clinical data showing significant activity in third-line metastatic anal cancer.

This is the resilience of the biological supply chain.

Standard immunotherapies—the multi-billion dollar checkpoint inhibitors—fail in GI cancers because the tumors are cold. Invisible to the immune system. Oncolytics' lead asset, pelareorep, uncloaks them.

On December 16, the company reported a 33% response rate in colorectal cancer, a tumor type where immunotherapy traditionally delivers single-digit activity. The January 12 anal cancer data confirms the pattern. The mechanism is reproducible.

The scientific elite have taken notice. On January 7, the company expanded its Scientific Advisory Board with heavyweights from Memorial Sloan Kettering. This is not protocol design. This is registration preparation.

In a market starving for assets that can extend the patent life of Big Pharma's blockbusters, Oncolytics is securing the most valuable commodity in biotech: survival data in untreatable patients.

THE SUPPLY CHAIN ANCHOR

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQB: ARSMF) is solving a zero-sum vulnerability in the American industrial base, recently issuing a construction update confirming that underground infrastructure at its Lost Sheep Mine is complete.

The United States imports 100% of its fluorspar. Without it, you cannot produce aluminum, high-grade steel, or lithium-ion batteries.

Ares is building the only permitted domestic source of this critical mineral.

This is not a drill program. It is an extraction timeline. With ventilation systems operational and mining equipment mobilized, Ares is transitioning from development to production.

The geopolitical context is stark. China controls 60% of global fluorspar supply. Mexico provides the remainder of U.S. imports. Any disruption in those supply chains halts domestic manufacturing.

Ares is repatriating the supply chain. The Lost Sheep deposit in Utah contains high-grade fluorspar in a jurisdiction with zero permitting risk. The mine is built. The infrastructure is complete. The timeline to first production is measured in quarters.

In the Resilience Economy, owning the raw materials of industry is the only hedge against geopolitical coercion. Ares is turning a strategic weakness into a sovereign asset.

THE GEOPOLITICAL ANCHOR

Rua Gold (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) is positioning itself at the intersection of monetary safety and defense necessity, recently engaging ICP Securities for automated market making services as it advances its flagship Reefton Goldfield project in New Zealand.

While the market values Rua for its control of a historic district that produced over 2 million ounces of high-grade gold, the Resilience trade sees a second asset: Antimony.

The Reefton system is rich in stibnite, the primary ore for antimony. This is a critical defense mineral essential for munitions, night vision technology, and flame retardants.

China controls global antimony supply and recently restricted exports. The West is scrambling for secure, non-adversarial sources.

Rua Gold offers a dual-threat hedge: High-grade gold to protect against currency debasement, and strategic antimony to protect against supply chain weaponization. The company is not just exploring. It is repatriating defense infrastructure.

THE SILVER INVENTORY

Rush Gold Corp. (CSE: RGN) announced the completion of Phase 1 geologic reconnaissance at its Legal Tender and Skylight properties, validating a strategic inventory of high-grade silver in Nevada.

In the 2026 economy, silver is the conductive backbone of the power grid and the electronics sector. Every solar panel, EV charger, and data center requires it. The metal cannot be recycled at scale. It cannot be substituted.

Rush Gold is ground-truthing a system that has historically returned grades as high as 1,875 grams per tonne silver. These are not trace anomalies. These are economic intercepts.

The arbitrage is acute. The market views Rush as a generic explorer. The data suggests it holds industrial-grade inventory in the world's premier mining jurisdiction.

As industrial demand for silver accelerates alongside monetary demand for gold, Rush Gold provides exposure to the Devil's Metal in a safe harbor. They are not just looking for ounces. They are verifying a strategic stockpile.

The Resilience Doctrine is complete: Biological infrastructure, clinical proof, industrial minerals, monetary metals, and defense materials. This is the Sovereign Stack.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Specifically, readers should be aware that Avant Technologies Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Ares Strategic Mining Inc., RUA Gold Inc., and Rush Gold Corp. are or have directly/indirectly been commercial clients of MIQ, Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (“BAY”), or their affiliates (entities under common ownership). The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Ares Strategic Mining Inc., and Rush Gold Corp. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of these companies at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. The owner/operator of MIQ does not own any shares of RUA Gold Inc. but reserves the right to buy and sell shares of RUA Gold Inc. at any time without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Avant Technologies Inc. Technical information relating to RUA Gold Inc. has been reviewed and approved by Simon Henderson, CP, AUSIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Henderson is Chief Operational Officer of RUA Gold Inc., and therefore is not independent of the Company. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document relating to Rush Gold Corp. have been reviewed and approved by Qualified Person (QP), Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. Regarding Avant Technologies Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Ares Strategic Mining Inc., RUA Gold Inc., and Rush Gold Corp., while the technical information contained herein is derived from official regulatory filings and news releases previously approved by the issuers' designated Qualified Persons, this specific publication has not been independently reviewed, verified, or approved by those issuers. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.