Stærð flokksins RIKS 26 0216 eftir uppkaup 26. janúar 2026 er 45.383.080.943 (nafnvirði).
Stærð RIKS 26 0216
| Source: Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
