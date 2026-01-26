FOUNDATION FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING ANNOUNCES 2026 GRANT RECIPIENTS, MARKING RECORD-HIGH GRANT FUNDING

Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning, announced today it will award a record $725,000 to its 2026 grant recipients, marking the organization’s largest year to date in support of nonprofit organizations that connect people facing hardship with free financial guidance from CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals.

In addition to awarding funds to 22 nonprofit organizations through its typical once-a-year grant cycle, FFP also supported five nonprofits facing urgent, time-sensitive challenges through responsive, off-cycle grants, enabled in part by the fundraising success of FFP’s 30th Anniversary Campaign. These off-cycle grantees include organizations providing just-in-time financial help to veterans and their families, first-responders, teachers and federal employees, as well as individuals and families impacted by the California wildfires.

“2025 was a tough year for many communities and for the nonprofit organizations supporting them,” said Jon Dauphiné, CEO of FFP. “In today’s uneven economic recovery, many low- and moderate-income families continue to face rising costs and limited financial resilience, even as others have seen gains. When financial stress intersects with crisis—whether that’s a layoff, a medical diagnosis, or a natural disaster—access to objective, fiduciary advice can be life-changing.”

Together, FFP’s 2026 grantees form a national network of nonprofit organizations serving diverse populations, including exonerees, cancer patients and caregivers, entrepreneurs of color, and individuals with low to moderate incomes working toward long-term financial stability. Through these programs, CFP® professionals volunteer their time to provide one-on-one financial planning that help clients navigate immediate challenges while building a foundation for the future.

One of FFP’s newest additions, FinAbility, has been named the recipient of the Alexandra Armstrong Innovation Grant. A survivor-led organization based in Portland, Oregon, FinAbility empowers survivors rebuilding after domestic violence through trauma-informed financial education and pro bono financial planning. “With this support, we are able to expand our program by connecting more survivors with CFP® professionals who help them navigate immediate financial concerns, rebuild confidence, and plan for long-term independence free from abuse,” said Stacy Sawin, Founder and CEO of FinAbility.

The Alexandra Armstrong Innovation Grant honors Alexandra Armstrong, CFP®, a co-founder and longtime trustee of FFP who has played an instrumental role in building its endowment and guiding its mission. “When we helped launch the Foundation for Financial Planning 30 years ago, our goal was simple: to ensure that people facing hardship could access the same high-quality financial planning as anyone else,” Armstrong said. “Seeing FFP mark this anniversary with a record-breaking year of grantmaking reflects both how far the organization has come and how urgent this mission remains.”

Together, the 2026 grant recipients represent a geographically and demographically diverse network of organizations across the country:

3rd Decade – Tucson, AZ

– Tucson, AZ After Innocence – Oakland, CA

– Oakland, CA Angel Foundation™ – Mendota Heights, MN

– Mendota Heights, MN Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation – Brooklyn, NY

– Brooklyn, NY Britepaths – Fairfax, VA

– Fairfax, VA California State University, Chico – Chico, CA

– Chico, CA CancerLINC – Richmond, VA

– Richmond, VA Coordinated Assistance Network – Clearwater, FL

– Clearwater, FL Code of Support Foundation – Alexandria, VA

– Alexandria, VA Entertainment Community Fund – New York, NY

– New York, NY FedChoice Charitable Foundation – Lanham, MD

– Lanham, MD FinAbility – Portland, OR

– Portland, OR Financial Planning Association® – Denver, CO

– Denver, CO Flyte – New Orleans, LA

– New Orleans, LA FreeRent Foundation – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA Jubilee Housing – Washington, DC

– Washington, DC NAPFA Foundation – Chicago, IL

– Chicago, IL Prepare + Prosper – St. Paul, MN

– St. Paul, MN RhodeWay Financial – Providence, RI

– Providence, RI San Diego Financial Literacy Center – San Diego, CA

– San Diego, CA Savvy Ladies, Inc. – New York, NY

– New York, NY The Gatehouse – Grapevine, TX

– Grapevine, TX Triage Cancer – Chicago, IL

– Chicago, IL United Policyholders – San Francisco, CA

– San Francisco, CA University of Georgia’s Love & Money Center – Athens, GA

– Athens, GA Wings for Widows – Wayzata, MN

– Wayzata, MN Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence – Decatur, GA

On January 15th, FFP opened applications for its next grant cycle, with funding to be made available in January 2027. Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations nationwide are invited to apply by visiting FFPprobono.org/grants. The application process will close on April 30, 2026.

In addition to grant funding, FFP connects nonprofit organizations with CFP® professional volunteers through ProBonoPlannerMatch.Org, a national platform offering both in-person and virtual service opportunities at no cost. Eligible volunteers receive complimentary E&O liability insurance coverage through FFP.

About Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation’s leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious illnesses, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Over its 30 years, FFP has provided almost $11 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate more than 30,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; reached over 765,000 people in crisis or need; and acted as a leader and catalyst to foster a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit FFPprobono.org to learn more.