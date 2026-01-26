VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/19/2026 TO 01/23/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 01/19/2026 TO 01/23/2026

Meudon (France), on January 26th, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).





Day of the transaction



Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code 01/19/2026 30 000 16,9363 CEUX 01/19/2026 80 000 16,9322 XPAR 01/19/2026 5 000 16,9396 AQEU 01/19/2026 5 000 16,9347 TQEX 01/20/2026 41 044 16,6114 CEUX 01/20/2026 114 533 16,6165 XPAR 01/20/2026 6 227 16,6309 AQEU 01/20/2026 6 158 16,6295 TQEX 01/21/2026 30 000 17,3129 CEUX 01/21/2026 60 000 17,2725 XPAR 01/21/2026 5 000 17,2979 AQEU 01/21/2026 5 000 17,3015 TQEX 01/22/2026 29 132 17,4252 CEUX 01/22/2026 4 000 17,4441 AQEU 01/22/2026 4 000 17,4361 TQEX 01/22/2026 79 832 17,4018 XPAR 01/23/2026 5 000 17,9843 AQEU 01/23/2026 55 057 17,9144 XPAR 01/23/2026 24 943 17,9792 CEUX 01/23/2026 5 000 17,9905 TQEX 594 926 17,1495

