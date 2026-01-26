VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/19/2026 TO 01/23/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 01/19/2026 TO 01/23/2026

Meudon (France), on January 26th, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).

 

Day of the transaction

 		Total daily volume (number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)Market Code
01/19/202630 00016,9363CEUX
01/19/202680 00016,9322XPAR
01/19/20265 00016,9396AQEU
01/19/20265 00016,9347TQEX
01/20/202641 04416,6114CEUX
01/20/2026114 53316,6165XPAR
01/20/20266 22716,6309AQEU
01/20/20266 15816,6295TQEX
01/21/202630 00017,3129CEUX
01/21/202660 00017,2725XPAR
01/21/20265 00017,2979AQEU
01/21/20265 00017,3015TQEX
01/22/202629 13217,4252CEUX
01/22/20264 00017,4441AQEU
01/22/20264 00017,4361TQEX
01/22/202679 83217,4018XPAR
01/23/20265 00017,9843AQEU
01/23/202655 05717,9144XPAR
01/23/202624 94317,9792CEUX
01/23/20265 00017,9905TQEX
 594 92617,1495 

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

        

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com		Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29 
romain.griere@taddeo.fr

 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

