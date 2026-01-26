VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/19/2026 TO 01/23/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM 01/19/2026 TO 01/23/2026
Meudon (France), on January 26th, 2026
Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).
|
Day of the transaction
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Market Code
|01/19/2026
|30 000
|16,9363
|CEUX
|01/19/2026
|80 000
|16,9322
|XPAR
|01/19/2026
|5 000
|16,9396
|AQEU
|01/19/2026
|5 000
|16,9347
|TQEX
|01/20/2026
|41 044
|16,6114
|CEUX
|01/20/2026
|114 533
|16,6165
|XPAR
|01/20/2026
|6 227
|16,6309
|AQEU
|01/20/2026
|6 158
|16,6295
|TQEX
|01/21/2026
|30 000
|17,3129
|CEUX
|01/21/2026
|60 000
|17,2725
|XPAR
|01/21/2026
|5 000
|17,2979
|AQEU
|01/21/2026
|5 000
|17,3015
|TQEX
|01/22/2026
|29 132
|17,4252
|CEUX
|01/22/2026
|4 000
|17,4441
|AQEU
|01/22/2026
|4 000
|17,4361
|TQEX
|01/22/2026
|79 832
|17,4018
|XPAR
|01/23/2026
|5 000
|17,9843
|AQEU
|01/23/2026
|55 057
|17,9144
|XPAR
|01/23/2026
|24 943
|17,9792
|CEUX
|01/23/2026
|5 000
|17,9905
|TQEX
|594 926
|17,1495
