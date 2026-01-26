The Luxury Letdown: Why Features Alone Don’t Deliver the Full Car-Buying Experience

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where everyone is juggling busy schedules and endless choices, it’s only natural to want more from your vehicle. Not just more features, but more comfort, more quality and more enjoyment every time you get behind the wheel.





According to recent survey data from Mazda, 74% of car buyers said special features are “very” or “extremely important,” but 30% admitted they don’t have any features worth showing off to friends or family. This is the “luxury letdown;” the excitement of new features fades, leaving you wanting something more meaningful from your car.

People are looking for more than just bells and whistles. They want a car that feels good to drive, that is thoughtfully designed and that brings more joy and satisfaction to everyday life. It’s not about having the most options or the flashiest tech. It’s about all that and quality, comfort and a sense of connection that lasts long after the new car smell fades.





Beyond the Surface

Forget what you think you know about luxury vehicle features. The most memorable cars are typically built with an incredible attention to detail – a craftsmanship you can see and feel. Smart, thoughtful innovation makes driving better, not more complicated. From the shape of the seats to the way the materials feel under your fingertips, every detail is designed to enhance the experience. In fact, 80% of survey respondents said thoughtful design that makes the driving experience better is extremely or very important during the car-buying process. These subtle touches elevate the everyday and make a car feel truly special.

The Joy of Driving, Reimagined

Driving should be more than a means to get from point A to point B. The most rewarding vehicles are often those that make every journey feel intentional and enjoyable. Responsive handling, intuitive controls and a cabin designed for comfort can transform even the most routine commute into a moment of enjoyment. When a car is engineered to connect driver and road, it brings back the pleasure of driving many have forgotten. For some, this feeling gets lost beneath features and digital overload, but it’s possible to rediscover harmony between driver and car – making every trip feel intentional and rewarding.

Confidence Comes Standard

Safety is more than a feature – it’s a foundation. Advanced safety technologies and strong crash-test ratings provide peace of mind for drivers and their families. With an industry-leading number of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+-awarded vehicles – including the Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50, CX-50 Hybrid, CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV – Mazda is committed to keeping safety at the forefront. Features like active safety systems, robust body structures and intelligent alerts help keep everyone protected, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead.

Value That Surprises

Many shoppers believe a premium experience comes with a premium price tag. However, value is found in vehicles that deliver quality, innovation and comfort without the luxury markup. The materials, craftsmanship and driving dynamics often surprise those who expect to pay more for such an experience. It’s not just about what’s included, but how it all comes together to create a sense of satisfaction and pride in ownership. The result is a driving experience that feels special, accessible and built to last.

A New Standard for Everyday Driving

In a world that constantly demands so much, there is a kind of more that stands out. Not just in features, but in the feeling, the craftsmanship and the sheer joy of driving. This is the more of Mazda – a more that is intentional, meaningful and designed to enrich every journey.

