New Tax Law Changes Raise Questions for Taxpayers This Filing Season

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Tax season is officially underway, and significant tax law changes are leaving many taxpayers with questions about how the updates may affect their returns. With new rules now in effect, filers are seeking clarity on what has changed, what still applies, and how those updates could impact refunds or balances due and the best ways to file.

A recent TurboTax survey highlights widespread uncertainty. Two in five Americans say they have little to no understanding of what’s included in the latest tax law, and more than one-third believe they may be worse off this year. Despite those concerns, many filers could see an up to a $1,000 increase in their refund or a lower balance due.

Experts say filing early is especially important in a year with major tax changes. Starting sooner helps tax filers avoid leaving something important out, allows time to seek help if questions arise, helps reduce last-minute stress, and gets you closer to your refund.

While other services charge for state filing when using their free options, TurboTax is making filing more accessible with several free options. Filers with simple form 1040 forms only are eligible to file both federal and state returns at no cost with TurboTax Free Edition. About 37% of filers qualify. New TurboTax customers can also file federal and state taxes for free regardless of complexity using the TurboTax mobile app through February 28, regardless of tax complexity.

Filers who did not use TurboTax Full Service last year, can have a TurboTax expert prepare their taxes for up to a flat $150, regardless of complexity through February 28.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant and tax expert with Intuit TurboTax, says understanding how tax law changes affect individual situations is especially important this year. She notes that filing early and choosing the right filing option can help tax filers avoid delays, save money, and maximize their refund.

More information about preparing for tax season and available filing options is available at TurboTax.com.

