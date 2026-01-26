New York, USA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Predicted to Expand by 2034 Amid Evolving Treatment Paradigms and Competitive Dynamics | DelveInsight

The perennial allergic rhinitis market is projected to progress steadily, supported by a relatively small but focused pipeline of emerging therapies. Companies developing candidates such as EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab, LY3650150) and BELTAVAC, among others, are demonstrating sustained efforts to address existing unmet needs by advancing innovative treatment approaches for this multifaceted disease.

DelveInsight’s Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging perennial allergic rhinitis drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted perennial allergic rhinitis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Summary

The total perennial allergic rhinitis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of perennial allergic rhinitis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

It was found that allergic rhinitis is a common condition, affecting 10—30 percent of both children and adults in the US.

of both children and adults in the US. Key perennial allergic rhinitis companies, including Eli Lilly, Probelte Pharma, and others, are actively working on innovative perennial allergic rhinitis drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative perennial allergic rhinitis drugs. Some of the key perennial allergic rhinitis therapies in clinical trials include EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab, LY3650150), BELTAVAC, and others. These novel perennial allergic rhinitis therapies are anticipated to enter the perennial allergic rhinitis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented: “The perennial allergic rhinitis therapeutics market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period (2025–2034), driven by an increasing patient population, continued technological advancements, and the anticipated entry of novel therapies. Ongoing research and sustained investment in innovation are likely to enhance treatment efficacy and expand therapeutic options, shaping a more robust and competitive market landscape over the coming years.”





Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market

Rising Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Prevalence: Perennial allergic rhinitis is widely recognized as a highly prevalent condition, yet its true prevalence is likely underestimated because many individuals do not seek medical attention, leading to significant underreporting. It was found that allergic rhinitis is a common condition, affecting 10—30 percent of both children and adults in the US. It was found that 40% of allergic rhinitis cases are attributed to perennial allergic rhinitis.

Perennial allergic rhinitis is widely recognized as a highly prevalent condition, yet its true prevalence is likely underestimated because many individuals do not seek medical attention, leading to significant underreporting. It was found that allergic rhinitis is a common condition, affecting 10—30 percent of both children and adults in the US. It was found that 40% of allergic rhinitis cases are attributed to perennial allergic rhinitis. Immunotherapy Emerges as a Disease-Modifying Strategy for Allergic Rhinitis: Immunotherapies are highly effective in desensitizing individuals with allergic rhinitis, with three years of continuous treatment altering the underlying progression of the condition and delivering long-lasting clinical benefits even after treatment cessation.

Immunotherapies are highly effective in desensitizing individuals with allergic rhinitis, with three years of continuous treatment altering the underlying progression of the condition and delivering long-lasting clinical benefits even after treatment cessation. Next-Generation Treatments in Development: Emerging therapies, including EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab, LY3650150), BELTAVAC, among others, are being developed to address these gaps. These candidates offer novel mechanisms of action and aim to deliver improved durability, efficacy, and tolerability in patients who do not respond adequately to current standard treatments.

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Analysis

Current treatment for perennial allergic rhinitis includes allergen immunotherapy, such as sublingual tablets like ODACTRA and subcutaneous immunotherapy with standardized house dust mite extracts, along with symptomatic therapies, including antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, and leukotriene receptor antagonists.

and subcutaneous immunotherapy with standardized house dust mite extracts, along with symptomatic therapies, including antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, and leukotriene receptor antagonists. An alternative therapeutic approach is sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), which involves administering tablets or liquid drops under the tongue.

SLIT tablets are FDA-approved for allergens such as ragweed, grass, and house dust mites , whereas SLIT drops can be customized for individual patients but are not FDA-approved.

, whereas SLIT drops can be customized for individual patients but are not FDA-approved. Sublingual immunotherapy is generally more convenient than allergy shots because it can be administered at home after the initial dose and is associated with a lower risk of severe systemic side effects.

is generally more convenient than allergy shots because it can be administered at home after the initial dose and is associated with a lower risk of severe systemic side effects. SLIT tablets have demonstrated clinical effectiveness when used as prescribed, although the efficacy of SLIT drops varies by formulation and composition.

Despite the availability of current treatment options, there remains a significant unmet need for therapies that provide long-lasting symptom control, improved efficacy in patients with moderate-to-severe disease, and better tolerability for long-term use.

Emerging therapies, including EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab, LY3650150), BELTAVAC , and other pipeline candidates, are being developed to address these unmet needs.

, and other pipeline candidates, are being developed to address these unmet needs. These investigational therapies offer novel mechanisms of action and aim to deliver greater durability, enhanced efficacy, and improved tolerability in patients who do not respond adequately to existing standard-of-care treatments.

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Competitive Landscape

Some of the perennial allergic rhinitis drugs in clinical trials include EBGLYSS (Eli Lilly), BELTAVAC (Probelte Pharma), and others.

Eli Lilly’s Lebrikizumab is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target interleukin-13 (IL-13), binding with high affinity and a slow dissociation rate to effectively inhibit IL-13–mediated signaling. The therapy is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents, helping alleviate inflammation, pruritus, and skin lesions. In addition, lebrikizumab is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for perennial allergen-induced allergic rhinitis.

Probelte Pharma’s BELTAVAC Polymerized Pro is being investigated in a clinical study to assess the safety and effectiveness of subcutaneous immunotherapy in patients with allergic rhinitis or rhinoconjunctivitis triggered by house dust mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus and Dermatophagoides farinae). Study participants utilize two mobile applications, PROÁCAROS Cartilla Paciente to log daily symptoms and PROÁCAROS Peak Flow to monitor asthma, enabling reliable patient-reported data capture and improved adherence to therapy.

The primary endpoints of the trial include improvements in allergy symptoms, reduced reliance on concomitant medications, enhanced asthma control, and better overall quality of life. Secondary objectives focus on evaluating the safety profile of BELTAVAC and its potential to reduce healthcare utilization and costs. Given the high prevalence of dust mite allergies, this study underscores the increasing integration of digital health tools in the development and optimization of allergy treatments.

Ramandeep Singh further concluded that the anticipated launch of emerging therapies for perennial allergic rhinitis is expected to significantly alter the competitive and clinical landscape over the forecast period. As these novel assets progress through late-stage development and secure regulatory approvals, they are likely to redefine treatment paradigms, elevate standards of care, and create meaningful opportunities for innovation and perennial allergic rhinitis market expansion.

What is Perennial Allergic Rhinitis?

Perennial allergic rhinitis is a chronic condition characterized by year-round inflammation of the nasal passages due to an allergic response to environmental triggers such as dust mites, pet dander, mold, or cockroach allergens. Unlike seasonal allergic rhinitis, which occurs only during specific times of the year, PAR persists continuously, leading to symptoms such as nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose, itching, and postnasal drip. The condition can significantly affect quality of life, causing sleep disturbances, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. Management typically involves avoiding known allergens and using medications such as antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids, and, in some cases, immunotherapy to reduce sensitivity to allergens over time. Early diagnosis and proper treatment are essential to control symptoms and prevent complications such as sinus infections or asthma exacerbation.

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The perennial allergic rhinitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current perennial allergic rhinitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Allergic rhinitis affects 10–15% of children and 26% of adults in the UK, indicating a rising prevalence with age and highlighting the long-term burden of the condition if not effectively managed early in life.

The perennial allergic rhinitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis

Gender-Specific Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis

Allergen-Specific Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis

Treated Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis, Gender-Specific Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis, Allergen-Specific Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis, and Treated Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Key Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Companies Eli Lilly, Probelte Pharma, ALK-Abelló, Torii Pharmaceutical, and others Key Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Therapies EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab, LY3650150), BELTAVAC, ODACTRA/ ACARIZAX/ MITICURE, and others

Scope of the Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Report

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Therapeutic Assessment: Perennial Allergic Rhinitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis current marketed and emerging therapies Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Key Insights 2 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Report Introduction 3 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Overview at a Glance 3.1. Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 3.2. Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3. Causes 7.4. Pathophysiology 7.5. Symptoms 7.6. Risk Factor 7.7. Diagnosis 7.8. Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis 8.4.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis 8.4.4 Gender-Specific Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis 8.4.5 Allergen-Specific Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis 8.4.6 Treated Cases of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Patient Journey 10 Marketed Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Therapies 10.1 ODACTRA/ACARIZAX/MITICURE: ALK-Abelló/Torii Pharmaceutical 10.1.1 Product Description 10.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.1.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.1.4 Summary of Pivot Trials 10.1.5 Ongoing Clinical Development Activity 10.1.6 Analyst Views To be continued in the report…. 11 Emerging Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab, LY3650150): Eli Lilly 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 BELTAVAC: Probelte Pharma To be continued in the report…. 12 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis 12.7.2 Market Size of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis by Therapies 12.8 Market Size of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis in the EU4 and the UK 12.9. Japan Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views on Perennial Allergic Rhinitis 14 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Unmet Needs 15 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market SWOT Analysis 16 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Abbreviations and Acronyms 19 Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Report Methodology

