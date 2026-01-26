International Roofing Expo Concludes Largest-Ever Edition, Setting New Standards for Industry Collaboration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Roofing Expo, (IRE) the leading destination for residential and commercial roofing and exteriors professionals, concluded its largest edition to date. Thousands of craftsmen gathered for three days of product discovery, access to the newest technological advancements and design innovations, solidifying the event’s position as the ultimate hub for advancing the roofing and exteriors industry.

A Record-Breaking Year for IRE

The 2026 edition of IRE set a new benchmark as the largest show in the event’s history, spanning more than 230,000 net square feet and featuring 700+ exhibitors. The event attracted a strong international audience, with attendees from Canada, Mexico, China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, eager to gain insights into the North American roofing market, which holds a major share of global revenue.

Innovative Exhibitors and First-Time Features

This year’s event welcomed over 180 new exhibiting companies, introducing groundbreaking products and solutions to meet the growing demand for roofing materials. The debut of the First Look Area showcased a curated selection of startups and emerging companies, including RAM Companies, Cool Roof Distribution, Roofs In A Box, Zuper, and more. Returning industry leaders such as ABC Supply, GAF, QXO, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Owens Corning, SRS Distribution, and Polyglass USA Inc. reaffirmed their commitment to innovation and excellence.





Empowering Professionals Through Education

IRE 2026 delivered a robust educational program with over 165 sessions including conference, expo hall education, and hands-on demonstrations, covering critical topics such as workplace safety, financial management, legal and regulatory compliance, leadership, business strategies, sales and service techniques, technical skills, and sustainability. These sessions provided actionable insights to empower attendees with the tools needed for personal and professional growth.

The General Session panel brought together industry leaders from Roofing Contractor, BNP Media, the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), and Adams and Reese LLP. Panelists including NRCA leadership and renowned legal expert Trent Cotney discussed the state of the roofing industry, offering perspectives on current challenges, future opportunities, and the evolving market landscape.





Strengthening the Roofing Community

IRE continues to champion initiatives that foster inclusivity and community engagement within the roofing industry: The Hispanic Contractors Program, providing networking and educational opportunities to empower Hispanic professionals in the sector. Roofers in Recovery returned for its second year, contributing vital mental health resources and support to industry professionals. The 17th annual Community Service Day, sponsored by Sika, Atlas, Roofing Contractor, Centimark, Reliable Onsite Services, Western Elite, Farrell Roofing, and in partnership with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, saw volunteers repair homes for local residents, with materials generously donated by GAF.

“This year’s International Roofing Expo was a testament to the strength and growth of the roofing and home improvement industry,” says Rich Russo, Show Director, International Roofing Expo. “With record-breaking exhibitor participation, new initiatives, and a strong presence of decision-makers, IRE 2026 proved to be the centerpiece of the innovation and collaboration that drive this industry forward.”

Expanding the Exteriors Segment

The Pro Contractors Pavilion returned as a key feature on the show floor, serving as a dedicated space for collaboration between home improvement professionals and roofing contractors. This expansion fostered new business opportunities and strengthened industry partnerships.

“If you are in the roofing industry, IRE is a great place to make connections, meet new people and learn about new products. If you [have] a business and want to understand what your market is doing, it is a great place to check...out [the landscape], check out what your competition is up to and learn more,” remarks Danielle Wells, President, Progressive Materials.

Looking Ahead to 2027

The International Roofing Expo will return to Las Vegas, February 16-18, 2027, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For updates and information on next year’s event, visit www.theroofingexpo.com.

