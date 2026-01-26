Canadian Centre for Food Integrity issues Statement on Government’s Food Affordability Measures

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity welcomes today’s announcement of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit and the additional measures to address food affordability, support community organizations, and strengthen food supply chains across Canada.

This moment reflects a first step toward a growing recognition that food must be treated as essential infrastructure in Canada. It is closely tied to economic stability, community wellbeing, and national resilience.

CCFI’s national public trust research shows that food affordability remains the top concern for Canadians. While we have seen some softening this year, the issue remains very real. The struggle to afford food does not only impact household budgets, it also affects confidence in the food system itself. When confidence weakens, the system becomes more fragile.

Canada’s food system is one of the country’s largest economic engines. It supports millions of jobs across farming, processing, transportation, retail, food service, and exports. The food and beverage sector is Canada’s largest manufacturing sector. When the food system is strong, communities and the broader economy are stronger too.

Food is not just a cost issue. It is a national well-being issue.

Lisa Bishop-Spencer, Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Food Integrity

About CCFI:

The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI) is a not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to advancing public trust in Canada’s food system. Through collaboration, research and engagement, CCFI works with stakeholders across the value chain to elevate understanding, foster transparency and ensure Canada’s food system remains a pillar of national pride and resilience.

For more information, visit foodintegrity.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Annette Goerner, spark*advocacy

annette@sparkadvocacy.ca

613-818-6941