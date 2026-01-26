HNL Lab Medicine Employees Select Local Charities for Annual Donation

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine continues its tradition of community giving by empowering employees to nominate nonprofit organizations that hold personal meaning to them. Through this annual initiative, employees are invited to share why a particular cause matters, helping guide the company’s charitable donations.

The nominations were accompanied by personal stories from employees whose lives have been positively influenced by these organizations.

Brooke Schleicher, Histotechnician, nominated Brindle Buddies & Friends, an animal rescue organization dedicated to finding loving, permanent homes for dogs. Through fostering and adoption efforts, the organization has helped countless dogs find their “fur-ever” families, including pets adopted by Brooke’s own family. “Brindle Buddies has given countless dogs loving ‘fur-ever’ homes, including my own family’s pets,” Schleicher shared.

Keyli Guardado, Accounts Receivable Customer Care Representative, selected Cay Galgon Life House, an organization that provides shelter and essential resources to families during times of transition. “This organization gave us shelter, clothing, and food when we needed it most,” Guardado said. “They made us feel secure and valued and helped us rebuild our lives.”

The Eastern PA Down Syndrome Center was nominated by Michele Wieand, Executive Assistant, in recognition of the organization’s ongoing support for families. The center provides education, advocacy, and connections to trusted medical, therapeutic, and educational resources. “They have supported our family from day one,” Wieand noted. “They connect us with doctors, specialists, therapies, and school advocacy. Thanks to them, our son is truly living his best life.”

Megan Roth, Blood Bank Lab Technician, nominated the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition to help raise awareness about ovarian cancer and the importance of early detection. “Early detection can save lives,” Roth shared. “I want to raise awareness about ovarian cancer and the importance of advocating for your health.”

Rounding out this year’s recipients is The Sanctuary at Haafsville, nominated by Kristin Zukasky, Senior Financial Systems Analyst. The no-kill animal shelter focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals while emphasizing the emotional impact of pet companionship. “After losing my dog, adopting again brought comfort and companionship back into my life,” Zukasky said. “This organization made that possible.”

“These stories reflect the compassion and generosity that define our team,” said Jessica Bargilione, Chief Marketing Officer at HNL Lab Medicine. “By supporting causes that matter deeply to our employees, we’re able to extend our mission beyond the lab and make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

HNL Lab Medicine is honored to support this year’s selected nonprofits and looks forward to continuing its annual employee-driven giving program. The company encourages others to consider supporting local organizations that provide essential services and strengthen their communities.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 31 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,022 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

