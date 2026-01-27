OFA Group Clarifies Scope and Positioning of Hearth Platform as Non-Custodial Technology Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL), a publicly traded company operating at the intersection of architecture, technology, and asset management, today issued the following clarification regarding the scope, functionality, and regulatory positioning of its Hearth platform.

This clarification is intended to provide additional transparency following Hearth’s initial launch announcement on January 26, 2026 and to ensure accurate understanding of the platform’s role within OFA Group’s broader digital infrastructure strategy.

Clarification of Platform Nature

Hearth is operated by Hearth Labs, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OFA Group, and is designed exclusively as a non-custodial, technology-only infrastructure platform supporting digital record-keeping, data representation, and workflow coordination for real-world assets.

Hearth does not:

Hold, custody, or control funds or assets

Act as an issuer, distributor, broker, dealer, placement agent, or intermediary

Facilitate investment decisions, capital raising, or securities offerings

Provide trading, exchange, liquidity, pricing, or marketplace functionality

Receive transaction-based, success-based, or asset-linked compensation

Convey ownership, economic, or profit-participation rights through digital tokens or records

Scope of Platform Functionality

At launch, Hearth’s functionality is limited strictly to technology services, including:

Digital identification and reference mapping of asset-level information

Lifecycle event tracking and status updates based on off-platform legal and commercial actions

Document hashing and audit-trail support for externally executed transactions

Compliance-oriented workflow tools, including access controls and disclosure coordination

All asset ownership, financing, issuance, and investor engagement activities—where applicable—occur outside of the Hearth platform and are conducted by independent third parties or affiliated entities operating under their own legal, regulatory, and compliance frameworks.

Relationship to OFA-Affiliated Assets

Certain OFA-affiliated entities may utilize Hearth solely as a technology tool to support internal data coordination and record-keeping related to assets developed or managed within OFA Group’s broader ecosystem.

Use of Hearth by any OFA-affiliated entity does not constitute issuance, distribution, or marketing of securities by Hearth or by OFA Group, nor does it imply that Hearth participates in, sponsors, or endorses any asset-level financial product.

Tokenization Clarification

Any digital tokens or identifiers generated through Hearth function solely as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used as technical reference artifacts, reflecting the existence, identity, or status of underlying records or lifecycle events.

Such NFTs:

Do not represent securities, investment contracts, or financial instruments

Do not entitle holders to cash flows, returns, or asset ownership

Are not marketed, sold, or distributed as investments

Are not designed for secondary trading, liquidity, or speculative use

Hearth’s generation of NFTs is limited to record-referencing and audit-support purposes only.

Forward Platform Development

OFA Group continues to evaluate potential future enhancements to Hearth strictly within a technology-infrastructure framework. Any future functionality will be assessed and implemented, if at all, only where consistent with Hearth’s non-custodial, non-financial role and applicable regulatory considerations.

No secondary trading, liquidity features, or investor-facing marketplace functionality are part of Hearth’s current operations.

Strategic Context

Hearth forms part of OFA Group’s broader initiative to modernize internal systems and digital infrastructure supporting the built environment. The platform is intended to enhance transparency, data integrity, and operational coordination across complex asset lifecycles, without engaging in regulated financial activities.

Informational Purpose Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. Use of the Hearth platform is governed solely by the applicable terms and conditions, user agreements, and platform documentation made available by Hearth Labs, Inc. Users should rely only on such governing materials when accessing or using the platform.

About Hearth Labs, Inc.

Hearth Labs, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of OFA Group focused on the development and operation of technology infrastructure for digital record-keeping and asset-related data systems.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a publicly traded company operating across architecture, technology, and asset management. Through its platforms and subsidiaries, OFA develops design-led solutions and digital infrastructure supporting the evolution of the built environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. OFA Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

