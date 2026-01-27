Launch of the second phase of the Õielehe apartments development project (Rae parish, Estonia)

OÜ Merko Kodud, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the second phase of the Õielehe development project in Rae parish in Jüri. As part of this, three apartment buildings with a total of 33 apartments will be completed in the spring of 2027 at the addresses Õie 6, Õie 8 and Õie 10. Sales of apartments will also begin in a five-apartment terraced house, which will be built at the address Õie 1.

The sizes of the apartments in the two-story A-energy class apartment buildings of Õielehe homes (merko.ee/oielehe) range from 50 to 102 square meters, and prices per square meter start at 3,275 euros. The sizes of the two-story A-energy class apartments in the terraced house range from 128 to 144 square meters, and prices per square meter start at 3,363 euros.

Each apartment in the apartment buildings has a balcony or terrace. The apartments in the townhouse have two terraces and two parking spaces. The residential buildings have a courtyard with lush greenery and recreation and play areas. The car parking spaces are ready to install an electric car charging point.

The total development volume of the Õielehe project includes the construction of 121 apartments in ten apartment buildings and 23 homes in four townhouses. The first two buildings in the block at Õie 2 and Õie 4 were completed in the spring of 2025.

OÜ Merko Kodud ( merko.ee/kodud ) is Estonia's best-known and most trusted residential real estate developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

