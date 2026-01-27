M-Files Achieves Strong Growth in 2025 Delivering Innovative Product Enhancements and Accelerating Adoption of its Context-First Document Management System

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M-Files, the leader in context-first document management, ended its 2025 fiscal year with high momentum, accelerating its product development with over 240 new innovations that deliver context-first experiences and help organizations achieve a performance advantage. To date, the M-Files document management system has almost 2 petabytes of data in its memory context, knowledge that AI references to help users make confident decisions based on trusted data.

Over the past year M-Files continued to expand its customer base, adding nearly 500 new customers to its global community using the system as the context core that connects people, projects and business systems into a single user experience. The leading document management provider continues to track notable enterprise impact, delivering 294% ROI for customers over a three-year period and generating $7.5 million in quantified business benefits, according to Forrester.

"In 2025 we rallied around a context-first vision, developed meaningful product enhancements that solve real challenges for customers like Charles River Laboratories, Crowe UK LLP, and Fey Industries, and delivered intelligent workspaces built on our enterprise knowledge graph, bringing all relevant information directly to the user, in the right business lens," said Jay Bhatt, CEO of M-Files. "We see an enormous opportunity to continue to scale our impact through our strategic partnership with Microsoft and accelerated product co-development. Our goal is to bring context-first document management to more customers, faster — helping organizations modernize confidently and realize value in weeks, not quarters.”

Customer wins

Market adoption of M-Files continues to grow because of revenue and efficiency gains its customers achieve and the innovative product roadmap that helps organizations advance their AI initiatives with confidence.

Charles River Laboratories, a global drug research company with headquarters in the US, reported 65% faster processes using M-Files workflows in its client report processes, which it estimates saves $2.4 million annually. "[With M-Files], we now understand all elements of the study design in one connected view — we get our client, our templates, our sites, and we’re

really able to drive actions through that metadata," Jenith Charpentier, CRL’s Senior Director, Data and Report Delivery Services.

Crowe UK LLP, a leading audit, tax, advisory and consulting firm, is unlocking the full potential of people, process and information. Using M-Files context-first document management solution, Crowe has connected more than 800,000 documents to multiple workflow processes, which has generated more than $2.2 million in annual efficiency gains. "We've seen tremendous success moving to a context-driven solution with inherent sophistication. We've been able to scale our operations without adding headcount and now have full collaboration across our employee base, working from the most trusted information," said Ian Norman, National Technology Director at Crowe UK.

Fey Industries, one of the promotional products industry’s major U.S. manufacturers, has been producing high-quality, American-made promotional and packaging products since 1965. As a third-generation, family-owned company, Fey leverages advanced manufacturing technologies to deliver durable, customizable products proudly made in the USA. "M-Files stood out in our vendor review because of its innovative product portfolio that includes the Aino agentic orchestration layer. Unifying content into a trusted, context-rich system lets us automate document-heavy workflows now and improve the accuracy of AI across our processes going forward," according to Roman Bulkiewicz, Director of Information Technology at Fey Industries.

Accelerating Innovation

In 2025, M-Files accelerated its product strategy around applied AI, context-first experiences, enterprise-grade governance, and native experience within Microsoft 365 applications including Teams, Word, PowerPoint and Excel. The following new solutions were released in 2025 to help reduce operational friction while preparing organizations for AI-driven work at scale.

Context-First User Experience

M-Files Workspaces leverages the M-Files enterprise knowledge graph to deliver a role-based way to engage with documents, people, projects, and processes through a single, connected view. Powered by M-Files Aino ("I know”), the trusted AI fabric of M-Files, Workspaces helps users experience the knowledge graph visually to make faster decisions, strengthen compliance, and unlock measurable productivity gains across the enterprise.

M-Files Sharing Center delivers a new centralized, unified and modern sharing experience to share, track, and manage external access to content in M-Files. It brings all shared content and related permissions into a single, intuitive interface with clear controls over what is shared, with whom, and for how long. This easily auditable process reduces unmanaged exposure, supports compliance and enables more confident collaboration while minimizing risk.

Applied AI

Aino Metadata Agent at Scale is a new agentic, context-first AI capability that automatically discovers and enriches entire collections of documents with high-quality metadata, transforming a historically manual chore into a governed, AI-powered process. M-Files' applied AI innovation makes enterprise content operations more intelligent, compliant, and scalable using large-scale automation with full transparency, flagging which values were set by AI with human-in-the-loop review and aligned with industry regulations. When AI is grounded with richer, more reliable metadata, it also enables downstream AI experiences to understand business context more effectively and deliver more accurate, relevant responses.

Aino Metadata Multimodal enables image processing, which extends Aino metadata capabilities to include non-text data like graphs or handwriting. Multimodal processing helps Aino extract metadata from scanned and image-based content, improving the accuracy of automated classification.

Microsoft Native Experiences

Microsoft Native Co-Authoring brings fully native Microsoft 365 collaboration and co-authoring capabilities to M-Files–curated content, marking a major milestone in its strategic partnership with Microsoft. Announced in July 2025, this first-of-its-kind partnership extends native Microsoft 365 capabilities to M-Files, supercharging customers' investments in Microsoft.



Industry recognition of M-Files Context-First Document Management System

In 2025, M-Files earned significant recognition from leading industry analysts, earning Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Document Management and Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2025. These honors highlight the company’s sustained innovation and strong customer impact across the content management market. Additionally, M-Files was selected as Microsoft's Marketplace Solution Partner of the Year in Finland for its innovative approach to document management, extending native Microsoft 365 capabilities from the context-first document management system.

To learn more about the benefits of a context-first document management system, visit m-files.com.

About M-Files

M-Files is the context-first document management system that has redefined how work gets done by organizing information based on what it is, not where it’s stored. By connecting documents, people, projects, and processes in a unified view, M-Files eliminates operational friction and gives business and IT leaders a performance advantage. Its AI-native, metadata-driven design captures the knowledge and relationships surrounding documents to transform static files into a connected ecosystem. M-Files is native to Microsoft 365 and integrated with leading business applications, enabling organizations across a variety of industries to work in familiar tools while gaining enterprise-grade automation, governance, and control. More than 6,000 customers in 100+ countries rely on M-Files to streamline processes, strengthen compliance, and improve business performance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

