M-Files Unveils New Partner Program Designed to Accelerate Joint Growth and Support Customer Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M-Files, the leader in context-first document management, launched several enhancements to its global partner program designed to accelerate partner growth, elevate customer support, and deepen collaboration with M-Files Field Sales organization. These updates equip solution providers with the most innovative, context-rich document management capabilities that deliver greater value and drive stronger customer outcomes.

The evolved partner program is guided by Mike O'Neill, Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances, who joined M-Files in October 2025 to lead the next phase of global partner growth. Mike brings extensive experience transforming partner programs at companies like Box, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Technologies (EMC) into high-performance channel ecosystems. Under his leadership, the refreshed partner program is strategically positioned to help partners scale their businesses with transformative, context-first solutions.

“Mike joined M-Files at a pivotal moment for our partner ecosystem,” said Matt Marriott, Chief Revenue Officer, M-Files. “As demand for context-enriched document management systems accelerates, partners are central to how we scale. Mike's deep channel expertise and proven success building high-performing partner models ensures we are laying a strong foundation for long-term, partner-first growth. He is already shaping the next evolution of our program— strengthening enablement, amplifying revenue opportunities, and ensuring our partners have the strategic support they need to thrive.”

The refreshed program reinforces M-Files' commitment to partners' success, with a modernized framework focused on performance, collaboration, and mutual value creation.

What's New in the M-Files Partner Program:

Greater Revenue Potential: Access new incentives, tiered benefits, and co-marketing opportunities to help partners maximize profitability and accelerate deal velocity.

Access new incentives, tiered benefits, and co-marketing opportunities to help partners maximize profitability and accelerate deal velocity. Exclusive Enablement Resources: Receive advanced training, certifications, and dedicated support to strengthen partner experience and ensure customer success.

Receive advanced training, certifications, and dedicated support to strengthen partner experience and ensure customer success. Stronger Collaboration: Benefit from deeper alignment with M-Files Field Sales teams through joint business planning, expanded engagement models, and coordinated go-to-market initiatives.

Benefit from deeper alignment with M-Files Field Sales teams through joint business planning, expanded engagement models, and coordinated go-to-market initiatives. Premier Innovation Access: Gain early access to new product features and solutions that help organizations reduce operational friction, streamline compliance, and stay ahead of the competition.

“Our partners are a critical component of the M-Files business," said O'Neill. "We are investing across the board to provide unmatched resources, incentives, and support — empowering our partners to deliver transformative, context-first solutions that give organizations a true performance advantage."

"Our partnership with M-Files has always been rooted in a shared commitment to innovation. We know that deeper alignment with the M-Files team will help us build cutting-edge capabilities that drive transformational results for our clients. We’re energized by this next chapter and confident it will unlock new opportunities for joint growth and long-term customer success," Sandra Bembenek, CEO of Strickland Solutions.

“M-Files continues to raise the bar for partner-centric innovation. Their context-first document management system helps us solve complex information challenges at scale and provide even more value to our customers. The evolved partner framework gives us the strategic backing to grow confidently, and we look forward to accelerating our joint success in the year ahead,” said Bastiaan Brefeld, Information Management Specialist, GeONE | Amista.

Join the M-Files Partner Program today and start shaping the future of intelligent information management. To learn more, visit m-files.com/partners.

About M-Files

M-Files is the context-first document management system that has redefined how work gets done by organizing information based on what it is, not where it’s stored. By connecting documents, people, projects, and processes in a unified view, M-Files eliminates operational friction and gives business and IT leaders a performance advantage. Its AI-native, metadata-driven design captures the knowledge and relationships surrounding documents to transform static files into a connected ecosystem. M-Files is native to Microsoft 365 and integrated with leading business applications, enabling organizations across a variety of industries to work in familiar tools while gaining enterprise-grade automation, governance, and control. More than 6,000 customers in 100+ countries rely on M-Files to streamline processes, strengthen compliance, and improve business performance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

