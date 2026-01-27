Bitget Launches Trading Club Championship with 27,000 BGB Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is transforming the digital gold market into a high-stakes arena with the launch of the Bitget Trading Club Championship (XAUT Special), a week-long trading competition designed to bring together gold token traders across its global community. Running from January 26 to February 1, 2026 (UTC+8), the campaign invites users to trade XAUT and compete for a share of a 27,000 BGB reward pool, with top individual traders earning up to 1,000 BGB.

The championship centers on two parallel challenges that reward both consistency and scale. In the Club Spot Credits Challenge, a total of 15,000 BGB in rewards are reserved for those who meet the minimum credit requirement. Traders earn credits for every milestone reached in XAUT spot, margin, or Convert trading, starting with 1 credit for a $200 buy and scaling up to 10 credits for a $102,400 daily buy amount. With no cap on daily credits, this challenge turns every trade into a strategic step toward a larger share of the promotion pool.

Complementing is the Spot Trading Volume Leaderboard Battle, where individual performance takes center stage. The top trader by total XAUT spot buy volume during the promotion period will receive 1,000 BGB, followed by tiered rewards across the top 180 participants. A further 12,000 BGB is allocated to this leaderboard, creating a high-stakes arena for traders seeking to showcase their market precision and timing.

XAUT, a tokenized representation of physical gold, has become an increasingly popular instrument among traders seeking exposure to macro-driven volatility. By focusing the championship on gold tokens, Bitget reflects the growing appetite for assets that bridge traditional safe havens with crypto-native speed and accessibility.

The XAUT Trading Club Championship arrives at a time when interest in gold-linked assets is surging, offering traders a dynamic way to test strategies, collaborate with peers, and earn meaningful rewards. This championship marks a critical milestone in Bitget’s transition into a Universal Exchange (UEX). Through initiatives like this, Bitget continues to blend competitive energy with multi-asset access, reinforcing its role as a platform where global markets meet crypto-native execution in a Universal Exchange.

To be part of the championship, visit here.

