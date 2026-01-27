MEXC Releases Bimonthly Security Report: 141% BTC Reserves, 5,577 Fraud Rings





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading , today released its November-December 2025 bimonthly security report, underscoring its commitment to user asset protection through verified financial health and aggressive security operations. The exchange successfully safeguarded over $2.2 million in user funds via reserve guarantees and proactive recovery efforts.

MEXC has instituted monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) audits with cybersecurity firm Hacken as a standard transparency practice. The latest audit, completed January 9, 2026, confirms MEXC holds reserves exceeding 100% for all major assets:

BTC: 157.9%

ETH: 107.08%

USDT: 126.61%

USDC: 139.6%





All data is publicly available, allowing users to independently verify their holdings at any time through MEXC's Merkle Tree infrastructure.

During the two-month period, MEXC's security systems identified and restricted 19,337 accounts linked to 5,577 suspected fraud rings, with major clusters originating from the CIS and Southeast Asia regions.

The exchange's compliance team actively collaborated with global authorities, processing 272 assistance requests. This cooperation resulted in 56 successful interceptions of illicit fund flows and supported 27 law enforcement actions, preventing an estimated $123,400 in user losses.

MEXC’s support team manually processed over 1,150 cases of user deposit errors, successfully recovering 674,352 USDT that would have otherwise been permanently lost.

Core user protection mechanisms, including the $100 million Guardian Fund and the publicly accessible Futures Insurance Fund , remain active, providing additional layers of financial security.

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

