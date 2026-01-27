‘The Jay Walker Show’ Ends Syndicated Run; Jay Walker Launches ‘The Jay Walker Podcast’





NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jay Walker Show, the syndicated talk series hosted by award-winning media entrepreneur Jay Walker, has officially ended its run on local television stations and in syndication, concluding in early 2026.

The decision to conclude the series followed Walker’s unsuccessful effort to retain ownership of the show’s name, prompting a strategic shift away from the traditional syndicated model and toward a creator-owned ecosystem that gives him full control of his intellectual property, distribution, and brand.

Launched while Walker was still in his early 20s, The Jay Walker Show aired on a mix of local television stations nationwide and quickly established itself as a culturally relevant talk series, blending celebrity interviews, topical conversations, and social commentary. Over the course of its run, Walker interviewed a wide range of high-profile figures across entertainment, business, sports, and culture, helping to build a loyal and engaged audience.

An award-winning host, Walker gained recognition for his direct, unfiltered interview style and his ability to bridge culture, business, and current events. His rise has been notable not only for its speed, but for his age — at just 23 years old, Walker has already built, scaled, and exited a syndicated television property.

Rather than pursue a renewed syndication deal without ownership, Walker opted to reposition the brand and expand his media footprint through platforms he directly controls.

Walker is now launching the next chapter with The Jay Walker Podcast, a reimagined long-form conversation series debuting under a partnership with PodcastOne.

The podcast will air nightly on REVIVE TV at 6:00pm and 7:00pm. REVIVE TV is a television network founded and owned by Walker, launched as part of his broader push to build independent, creator-led media infrastructure. The network serves as a home for original programming, cultural commentary, and emerging voices outside of traditional broadcast systems.

In addition to its nightly television presence, The Jay Walker Podcast will roll out weekly audio episodes every Wednesday across all major podcast platforms, expanding its reach to on-demand listeners.

The new format allows Walker to maintain full creative and brand control while leaning into longer-form, unscripted conversations designed for both television viewers and podcast audiences. The show will continue to focus on entertainment, business, politics, and culture, while embracing a more flexible, digital-first distribution model.

With the launch, Walker joins a growing number of media figures choosing to exit traditional syndication in favor of ownership-first, vertically integrated platforms. The move further positions him as one of the youngest media owners to successfully transition from local television and syndication into a multi-platform, creator-driven model.

ABOUT THE JAY WALKER PODCAST

The Jay Walker Podcast is a nationally recognized podcast hosted by media personality Jay Walker & distributed by WOAHRAE. The show delivers authentic, culture-forward conversations with influential voices across entertainment, leadership, and social impact, reaching a diverse and engaged audience across digital platforms.

