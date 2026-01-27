Señorita and RYTHM Make History as the First THC Beverages Available at a Major U.S. Arena

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest live entertainment venue in the United States is making history as the first major arena to offer THC beverages. Chicago’s iconic United Center has entered a new multi-year partnership with Chicago-based brands Señorita and RYTHM to make THC beverages available at concerts and live events, expanding consumer options for attendees 21 and over.

United Center guests can now enjoy Señorita and RYTHM hemp-derived THC drinks at the majority of concerts, shows, and special events throughout the year with multiple points of sale throughout the venue, including grab-and-go stations, bars, and a dedicated Señorita mobile branded bar. The partnership with RYTHM, Inc., the parent company behind Señorita and RYTHM, marks a new chapter in modern drinking, launching alongside one of the venue’s most star-studded entertainment seasons, featuring global tours, major comedy acts, and Chicago’s most anticipated cultural moments.

“This partnership is a major milestone for the city of Chicago, and we are proud to partner with the United Center to offer Illinois’ leading THC beverages,” said Ben Kovler, RYTHM, Inc. Chairman and Interim CEO. “Bringing Señorita and RYTHM to the United Center reflects a simple truth: consumers want non-alcoholic options, and leading venues are responding. The United Center is one of the world’s premier venues and continues to set the standard for live entertainment with the introduction of these modern, responsible options.”

Señorita and RYTHM will officially kick off this historic partnership at the beginning of February with special giveaways and non-infused samples at two shows: The New Edition Way Tour with New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton on February 4, and the Life Is a Highway Tour with Rascal Flatts, Lauren Alaina, and Chris Lane on February 6. The partnership will continue to take the main stage throughout the year with branded elements in the venue, in addition to ongoing product sampling and branded giveaways at select events.

"We are excited to introduce Señorita and RYTHM to the live entertainment space,” said Joe Myhra, Chief Operating Officer, United Center. “As we continue to evolve offerings for our guests, RYTHM’s Chicago roots made its beverage line a natural fit for the United Center experience.”

The initial lineup will include four 5 mg hemp-derived THC options. Señorita will be available in three flavor-driven classics: Lime Jalapeño Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Grapefruit Paloma, designed for bright, refreshing taste and a smooth, social lift. RYTHM offerings will include its uplifting Sativa beverage, pairing mandarin orange with natural caffeine for a crisp, energizing boost that is perfect for live events.

This partnership marks a cultural moment, reflecting the growing demand for alternative drinking options. It also follows major distribution momentum for both THC beverages across Chicago, including placement at retailers such as Binny’s Beverage Depot, Woodman’s Food Markets, and Foxtrot Market. Now, with Señorita and RYTHM available at the United Center, guests can opt into an alcohol-free alternative, designed for connection, flavor, and a vibrant new way to experience live events. Explore more at SenoritaDrinks.com and RYTHMDrinks.com .

About RYTHM, Inc.

RYTHM’s portfolio of hemp-derived THC products delivers well-being to millions of Americans every year, and its brands are among the most recognized and trusted names in the cannabis and hemp industries, including RYTHM, incredibles, Dogwalkers, Beboe, Señorita THC Margaritas, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green. RYTHM products are rooted in quality, safety and innovation and are available in thousands of physical locations and online channels. The Company is deeply committed to shaping THC experiences that enhance the daily lives of American consumers. Learn more and explore the full brand portfolio at www.RYTHMinc.com.



About United Center

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), is a globally recognized and multi-use entertainment facility that has welcomed more than 70 million fans since opening in 1994. The United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows and special events in the industry. The arena also serves as the anchor for The 1901 Project, a $7 billion transformative neighborhood investment where the unifying power of sports, music and culture connects the city of Chicago. A commitment to creating iconic stories, providing superior service and creating economic opportunities makes the United Center one of the premiere venues in the world. For more information, visit www.unitedcenter.com and www.The1901ProjectChicago.com.

