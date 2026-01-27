Informativ Unveils SmartPencil and Payments API at NADA 2026

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, payments, and credit technology for the automotive and consumer finance industries, is unveiling two new innovations, SmartPencil and Payments API, at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

SmartPencil is built for modern-day deal complexity and enables automotive dealers to:

Identify potential improvements on deals

Eliminate reliance on institutional knowledge and reduce deal rewrites

Ensure consistency and speed regardless of who’s behind the desk

Quickly see multiple lender scenarios and payment structures

Enforce FTC-compliant workflows



“SmartPencil gives desk managers the data and flexibility needed to win more deals in today’s high-stakes dealership environment by automatically recommending lender-qualified vehicles and deal structures,” Michael Byrd, Chief Revenue Officer of Informativ.

SmartPencil builds in lender rules, compliance safeguards, and payment accuracy at the earliest stages of the deal, addressing some of the most common challenges dealers face:

Standardized pencils that support profit optimization

Instant “what-if” scenarios to adjust terms quickly

Compliance-focused workflow

Guardrails to ensure consumer credit is aligned to lender programs

SmartPencil is powered by Informativ’s Payments API, the intelligent Payments-as-a-Service platform built to deliver real-time, transaction-ready loan and lease payments. While SmartPencil is available directly to dealers, Payments API is available to automotive software partners, powering marketing platforms, desking tools, dealer websites, and digital retail platforms to deliver accurate, fundable offers at the VIN level.

“We’re excited to share with automotive software partners the power and flexibility of our Payments API,” said David Domm, Managing Partner, Payments. “Payments is a REST API that plugs into digital automotive platforms with ease and is built for real-time delivery and high-volume performance.”

Dealers attending NADA 2026 in Las Vegas can see SmartPencil and Payments API in action at Informativ Booth #4137W. NADA is also highlighting SmartPencil throughout the Expo Hall:

A Sidekick for Superhero Desk Managers: NADA Pitch Competition (NADALive Stage); Wednesday, February 4 th at 11:00am

at 11:00am Up-level Your Talent with Credit-qualified Payments: NADA Product Discovery Stage (Booth 2117W); Thursday, February 5th at 11:00am

NADA will also be showcasing how top dealers can leverage Informativ’s suite of solutions to combat fraud and enforce compliance:

Top Dealers Talk About Fraud Challenges & Showroom Wins: NADALive Stage; Wednesday, February 4 th at 1:30pm

at 1:30pm Fraud & Fine Prevention Playbook: NADA Dealer Learning Lab (Booth 8233N), Thursday, February 5th, 11:15am

David Carner, CEO of Informativ, added, “With SmartPencil and our Payments API, we’re striving to help dealers and software vendors deliver faster, more accurate, and compliant deals and meeting the industry’s demand for smarter, more streamlined retailing.”

More information can be found at https://informativ.com/events/nada/

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit, and payments technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software optimizes the consumer finance qualification process, ensures compliance, and enhances profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2025 and 2024 Inc. 5000* list of America's fastest-growing private companies and as a 2025 and 2024 Great Place To Work** certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

