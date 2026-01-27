SPARC AI Prepares for U.S. Defense Launch with Tactical Phone Deployment and U.S. Subsidiary Formation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) today announced the completion and launch of its fully offline GPS-denied navigation and laser-free target acquisition application on a defense made Tactical Edition smartphone. Built for contested environments, SPARC AI maintains operational navigation and reporting when GPS is denied, degraded, or spoofed, and enables camera-based target location generation without requiring a laser range finder or external equipment.

Samsung’s Tactical Edition is built for military use and is typically procured through government and enterprise channels rather than public retail. SPARC AI installed its application on the Tactical Edition device supplied via its reseller, Precision Technical Defence, providing an on-device software layer that maintains navigation continuity and enables targeting workflows while operating fully offline.

On the Tactical Edition phone, SPARC AI provides two mission-critical capabilities:

GPS-Denied Navigation (Fully Offline): Maintains a continuous navigation solution when GNSS is unavailable or untrusted, supporting route execution and reporting without dependence on network connectivity.

Laser-Free Target Acquisition (Phone Camera): Allows an operator to point the phone camera at a point of interest and record its geolocation and outputs defense-preferred MGRS alongside other coordinate formats, without a laser range finder.

The demonstration can be seen here: https://sparcai.co/mobile

“With nearly every soldier now carrying a mobile device, the opportunity to deploy SPARC AI on phones is on the same order of magnitude as our drone opportunity. Getting there wasn’t straightforward; delivering reliable navigation and target location fully offline, on a standard handset, without extra sensors or bolt-on hardware, is a much harder technical problem than it looks.” said CEO, Anoosh Manzoori.

Expanding U.S. Market Access

To support participation in U.S. defense procurement pathways, SPARC AI also announced it is in the process of registering a subsidiary company in the United States. The U.S. subsidiary is intended to streamline eligibility for bids and tenders and strengthen the company’s ability to sell into the U.S. market.

SPARC AI designs and develops high tech solutions for GPS denied environments that enhance perception and awareness. The Company has developed an innovative Target Acquisition System and Autonomous Flight solution for drones without requiring GPS, satellite, lidar, radar, image recognition or any other complex hardware or software solution

