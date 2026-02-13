SPARC AI Enhances Overwatch with AI Telemetry Optimization to Reduce Drift and Improve Mission Reliability

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) today announced an upgraded release of SPARC AI Overwatch, enabling drones to continuously optimize the performance of their telemetry data using machine learning and AI models. Over time, Overwatch learns the behavior of each drone’s telemetry stream and applies correction to reduce targeting and navigation drift, improving accuracy, reliability and repeatability without requiring new hardware.

SPARC AI Overwatch acts as the intelligence layer between commodity drone sensors and mission outcomes. Through a short calibration flight and ongoing operational learning, Overwatch identifies drone-specific bias patterns and corrects drift during real-world use, helping standardize performance across platforms, environments, and hardware variations.

SPARC AI Overwatch strengthens with use. Each connected drone contributes operational data that expands validated operating conditions and improves statistical confidence across flight regimes, angles, altitudes, and sensor profiles. As the dataset grows, Overwatch’s priors tighten, accelerating onboarding, improving correction quality, and increasing defensibility over time.

SPARC AI Overwatch is designed to operate across drone manufacturers and IMU configurations. SPARC AI is a software intelligence layer that makes low-cost sensors behave like higher-grade systems, enabling enterprise-scale performance improvements without the cost and complexity of hardware replacement.

The upgraded Overwatch platform is well aligned with the broader global shift toward rapidly fielding low-cost drones at scale. For example, the U.S. War Department’s Drone Dominance initiative emphasizes accelerating procurement and fielding of large volumes of inexpensive drones. In that context, SPARC AI’s approach addresses a central bottleneck by improving navigation and targeting performance through software, without adding hardware that increases unit cost, battery draw, payload weight, or integration complexity helping preserve range, flight time, and fleet economics while improving operational consistency.

https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4399192/as-promised-war-department-moving-out-fast-on-drone-dominance/

SPARC AI has now incorporated its U.S. subsidiary and commenced recruitment for key roles, expanding its on-the-ground presence to accelerate customer engagements, deepen strategic partnerships, and scale deployment and support across North America.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI designs and develops high tech solutions for GPS denied environments that enhance perception and awareness. The Company has developed an innovative Target Acquisition System and Autonomous Flight solution for drones without requiring GPS, satellite, lidar, radar, image recognition or any other complex hardware or software solution

For further information contact:

Anoosh Manzoori, Chief Executive Officer

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: anoosh@sparcai.net

Web : http://www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994

