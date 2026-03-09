SPARC AI Ready to Deploy Overwatch to Ukraine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0), developer of the Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and targeting platform, today announced that it has successfully established the operational environment for its Overwatch platform for the Ukraine market and expects to deliver the platform this week as part of the Operational Field Testing announced in February 2026. The testing represents a critical validation milestone for Overwatch, subjecting the platform's GPS-denied navigation and target acquisition capabilities to the most demanding real-world conditions available.

The operational environment selected for the field test is characterised by persistent GPS jamming and degraded signal conditions, precisely the scenario Overwatch is designed to address. Successful performance in this environment is expected to provide compelling evidence of the platform's readiness for defence and security customers operating in contested environments globally.

In conjunction with the deployment of the platform to Ukraine, SPARC AI has implemented a significant enhancement to its data flywheel architecture that trains its AL and machine learning models. Overwatch now enables real-world operational training data generated during deployments to be fed directly into its sensor fusion machine learning models, continuously optimizing targeting and geo-location accuracy over time.

Unlike hardware-based navigation systems that deliver fixed performance from the point of manufacture, Overwatch becomes more accurate with every deployment. As the platform accumulates operational data across diverse environments, terrain types, and threat conditions, its ML models refine their sensor fusion algorithms — creating a compounding accuracy advantage that widens with scale. This flywheel effect represents a structural competitive advantage that competitors cannot replicate through hardware investment alone.

As part of the Ukraine deployment, SPARC AI will make its data flywheel architecture available to operators using Ukraine custom developed drone platforms, enabling them to contribute training data from their specific airframes directly into Overwatch's ML models.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information contact:

Anoosh Manzoori, Chief Executive Officer

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: anoosh@sparcai.net

Web : http://www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994

