SPARC AI Enters Ukrainian Defence Market with Strategic Reseller Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) today announced a strategic partnership to bring its precision targeting and GPS-denied navigation platform to Ukraine.

Under the agreement, SPARC AI and its Ukrainian reseller partner will conduct a structured evaluation of the SPARC AI platform, beginning with field testing before progressing to full commercial deployment. The partnership represents SPARC AI’s first expansion into an active defence market and validates the platform’s relevance to the most operationally demanding environments in the world.

Phased Approach: Test, Validate, Deploy

The agreement follows a two-stage structure designed to ensure the technology meets the rigorous requirements of Ukrainian operators:

Stage 1 — Operational Field Testing. SPARC AI will provide fully functional testing licences, developer access, and technical support to enable comprehensive field evaluation in Ukraine. The reseller partner will conduct in-country testing with representative users and drones, gathering performance data and operator feedback in real-world Ukrainian conditions. This stage will conclude with a detailed assessment of technical performance, commercial viability, and recommendations for market entry.

Stage 2 — Commercial Deployment. With successful Stage 1 results and mutual agreement, the partnership will advance to commercial resale of SPARC AI products across Ukraine, with localised documentation, training, and first-line customer support delivered by the in-country partner.

Why Ukraine

Ukraine represents the world’s most advanced operational environment for drone technology. GPS jamming and spoofing are routine. Electronic warfare is persistent and sophisticated. Operators require accurate targeting and reliable navigation in conditions where GPS cannot be trusted.

In contested environments such as Ukraine, GPS jamming is so pervasive that drone operators have resorted to flying with fibre optic tether cables, physical wires trailing from the drone to the operator just to maintain navigation and targeting capability when GPS is denied. These tethers limit range, restrict manoeuvrability, and add logistical burden to every mission. They exist because current low-cost drones cannot navigate or target accurately without GPS, and the traditional alternative tactical-grade inertial hardware cost per unit is economically incompatible with modern operations that depend on fielding hundreds or thousands of expendable drones at scale.

SPARC AI eliminates this trade-off entirely through its AI enabled software. The platform's AI correction engine learns the error characteristics of each drone's existing sensors and corrects them fixing drift, heading distortion, and sensor bias without any hardware changes. When a known landmark is visible, the system calculates the drone's own position without GPS. The drones can also target and record the location of any point of interest. The result is drones fly untethered, navigate accurately, and deliver precision effects using only the sensors they already have.

Strategic Significance

The Ukrainian partnership represents a significant milestone for SPARC AI:

Operational validation. Field testing in a contested electromagnetic environment provides the most rigorous validation possible for GPS-denied navigation technology.

Defence market entry. Ukraine’s operators are at the forefront of drone innovation. Proven performance in this market establishes credibility with allied defence organisations worldwide.

Product enhancement. Real-world data from high-tempo operations across diverse conditions and drones will accelerate the development of SPARC AI products even further that would make it more marketable.

The Company will seek all necessary regulatory and export control approvals before any commercial sale or technology transfer to Ukraine and has retained specialist legal counsel to ensure full compliance with applicable Canadian, and international laws governing defence technology exports.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

