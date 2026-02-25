SPARC AI Launches Universal GPS-Denied Navigation Layer for the Global Drone Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) today announced a major upgrade to Overwatch, its flagship GPS-denied navigation product. Operators can now take Overwatch-corrected waypoints, position fixes, and mission plans and export them directly into the flight software they already use dramatically expanding where Overwatch can be deployed across commercial and defence fleets.

This release positions Overwatch as a hardware-agnostic GPS-denied navigation “drift fix” that can be adopted across virtually any commercial or defence drone in service today, regardless of manufacturer, flight controller, or ground control software.

Drone manufacturers in GPS-contested regions can quickly integrate and add navigation-grade accuracy to every airframe in their lineup without a single hardware change.

One Workflow for Single Operators Through to Mixed Fleets

With Overwatch, operators can plan a mission, apply AI-driven sensor correction to every waypoint, and export the corrected mission to their existing flight ecosystem with no integration program.

That means the same workflow now scales from a single-drone commercial pilot to a defence organization operating mixed fleets of hundreds of aircraft without platform-by-platform redevelopment.

15 Platforms. One Correction Engine.

Overwatch’s universal export supports the full spectrum of drone ecosystems currently used in real-world operations. Supported formats include:

Drone flight control systems: ArduPilot, PX4, MAVLink

Ground control stations: QGroundControl (QGC), Litchi, UgCS

Drone OEMs: DJI, Autel, Parrot

Robotics & development: ROS (Robot Operating System)

Survey & mapping: Pix4D

Cross-platform formats: KML, GeoJSON, XML, CSV

The breadth of support is strategically significant. Modern drone operations especially in defence, security, and industrial settings are increasingly multi-vendor and multi-software by default. Until now, most GPS-denied solutions have been tied to specific hardware airframes and software navigation systems, forcing expensive per-platform integration and limiting adoption.

Overwatch breaks that pattern by decoupling the intelligence from the aircraft; the correction happens within the Overwatch platform, and the output is delivered in whatever format the operator’s ecosystem requires.

The Company has also granted options to two consultants who are providing support with business development initiatives and introductions. Specifically, Ron Shenton received 125,000 options with an exercise price of $1.30, expiring on 25 February 2027, and Larry Kristof was also granted 125,000 options under the same terms.

