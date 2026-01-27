EagleNXT Highlights RedEdge-P™ Green Sensor Sales Growth Following August 2025 Launch

Demand driven by sensor’s capabilities for smart farming, optimizing resources and maximizing yields

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today provides an update on sales activity for its MicaSense RedEdge-P™ Green multispectral sensor (the “RedEdge-P Green sensor”) since its commercial launch in August 2025.

“Following the launch of the RedEdge-P Green sensor in August, we’ve seen steady sales activity that demonstrates growing interest from both research and commercial customers,” stated EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby. “Early demand reflects a clear need for more targeted spectral data to support improved crop monitoring and analytics. We view this as an important step in scaling our sensor business, broadening use cases, and building a foundation for sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

Since the launch of the RedEdge-P Green sensor, EagleNXT has sold and shipped several units to customers across 10 countries spanning six continents. Initial sales have been driven by research institutions, agronomists, and commercial users deploying the sensor for crop health monitoring, disease identification, forestry analysis, and applied agricultural analytics.

The RedEdge-P Green sensor expands EagleNXT’s multispectral sensor portfolio by adding an enhanced green band sensor to the Company’s other spectral bands. This complimentary approach is designed to support early detection of vegetative stress and subtle crop health changes during key growth stages. Customer use cases to date have focused on improving data quality and resolution to assist with decision-making in precision agriculture workflows.

Customers have deployed the sensor in both standalone and multi-sensor configurations, including dual- and triple-sensor setups, in order to enable higher-band imaging for more advanced analysis. The sensor’s compatibility with a broad range of leading drone platforms has supported adoption across a diverse set of applications and regions. As the 2026 growing season approaches, EagleNXT continues to support customer deliveries and remains focused on meeting demand through its global distribution network while expanding awareness of the RedEdge-P Green sensor within its existing customer base.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

