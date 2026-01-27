Discuss Recognized as a Leader in Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026 Report by Independent Research Firm

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, an AI-powered experience research platform, today announced that it was cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026 — The Eight Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up, an independent evaluation of experience research platform providers. The evaluation assesses vendors’ current offerings, strategy, and customer feedback to help organizations evaluate technology options for experience research.

“Discuss is a great fit for companies seeking robust AI capabilities that enable them to scale qualitative research globally,” according to The Forrester Wave™: Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026. Discuss is one of only two vendors recognized as a Leader in the report.

In the Q1 2026 evaluation, Discuss received the highest score in the Current Offering category and one of the highest scores in the Strategy category. Discuss also received the highest possible score (5.0) in 15 individual criteria across Current Offering and Strategy.

Report Findings

● Discuss cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026 — The Eight Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up

● Received the highest score in the Current Offering category

● Received one of the highest scores in the Strategy category

● Received the highest possible score (5.0) in Innovation

● Received the highest possible score (5.0) in Roadmap

● Received the highest possible score (5.0) in Live interviews

● Received the highest possible score (5.0) in AI-powered research methods

● Received the highest possible score (5.0) in Data analysis

In its evaluation, Forrester stated that Discuss’ vision is to be “an AI-centric platform for qualitative research at scale, with AI agents to guide and execute the entire research process,” citing the company’s “superior commitment to delivering its roadmap and integrating more AI features.”

In its evaluation of capabilities, Forrester stated that “Discuss differentiates with its strong live interview features, which offer seamless experiences for participants, moderators, and observers.” The evaluation also noted the platform’s strong AI features — including its AI assistant and AI-moderated interviews that support the end-to-end research process.

Customer feedback cited in the evaluation indicates that “Customers value the platform’s live interview capabilities and the quality of Discuss AI — particularly its AI-driven analysis and AI-moderated interviews — and expect continued innovation in these areas.”

Following completion of the evaluation, Discuss announced a merger with quantitative research vendor Voxco. Forrester noted in the report that this combination “is likely to strengthen the platform’s ability to gather quant data as well,” while emphasizing the importance of maintaining seamless interaction between qualitative and quantitative approaches.

“AI doesn’t matter if it just helps you do the wrong thing faster. What teams need is confidence – confidence that insight is grounded in real human understanding and delivered in time to influence decisions. We believe Forrester’s recognition reflects our focus on using AI to elevate human judgment, not replace it, and to help insights teams meet the pace the business now demands.”

Access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026 — The Eight Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up here.

Objectivity Statement

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About Discuss

Discuss is a global, AI-powered market insights platform built to shatter assumptions and bring human connection back to the heart of every decision. Following its merger with Voxco, Discuss unifies industry-leading qualitative research with Voxco’s survey technology and AI-powered analytics to create an end-to-end system for understanding people at scale.

With AI Agents, human-led research options, and combined quantitative and open-ended analysis, Discuss helps organizations gather, analyze, and share high-fidelity insights across markets and use cases. Global brands and agencies rely on Discuss and Voxco for decision-grade data, rapid learning, and the flexibility to blend AI- and human-led approaches in one platform. Learn more at www.discuss.io

Attachment