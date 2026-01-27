BNB Plus Corp. (BNBX) to Present at the Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference January 27th

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) ("BNBX" or the "Company"), today announced that Chief Investment Officer Patrick Horsman, CFA and Chairman of the Board Joshua Kruger will present live at the Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Virtual InvestorConferences.com, on January 27th, 2026 at 1:00PM EST.

DATE: January 27th, 2026

TIME: 1:00PM EST

Mr. Horsman and Mr. Kruger will be available for 1x1 meetings on January 27-29. Participants may schedule 1x1 Meetings Here

The Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference is a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to attend the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About BNB Plus Corp.

BNB Plus unlocks streamlined access to the Binance ecosystem, delivering non-directional yield strategies and long BNB exposure, powering the future of blockchain through a transparent, actively managed BNB treasury. The Company’s differentiated strategy blends sophisticated DeFi yield generation with Binance-native opportunities, unlocking access to high-performance digital assets for investors traditionally excluded from the space. Formerly Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., BNB Plus continues to commercialize the Company’s proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and address various matters including, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated ability to ship accelerated or additional deliveries under one or more supply agreements, the future operating performance of the Company’s LineaRx subsidiary and/or the LineaDNA platform, and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions, risks relating to the Company’s operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of BNB and other cryptocurrencies, the illiquidity of the OBNB trust units owned by the Company, risks related to the Company’s ability to raise and deploy capital effectively, risks relating to an unproven yield generation strategy, the risk that the price of the Company’s common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds, risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate, the unknown future customer demand for DNA produced by its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its LineaDNA platform, the unknown future amount of revenues and profits that will result from its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its LineaDNA platform, risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, risks related to the unknown returns, liquidity and/or token accumulation that the Company’s BNB treasury strategy will generate, risks relating to market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to cryptocurrency, and regulatory developments affecting BNB or other digital assets, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Visit www.BNB.plus for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn .

