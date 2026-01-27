Alpha Modus Financial Services Appoints Retail Operations Leader Ryan Sinclair as Head of Delivery for Alpha Cash

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), a U.S.-based AI technology fintech innovator, today announced the appointment of Ryan Sinclair as Head of Delivery for Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Following the announcement of the national retailer pilot for the Alpha Cash kiosk platform , and broader multi-retail expansion strategy, Mr. Sinclair will lead the delivery and operational execution of Alpha Cash for Alpha Modus Financial Services, the Company’s proprietary suite of financial products designed to connect digital engagement with seamless in-store transactions.

“Ryan’s proven record of driving operational results at scale and navigating complex retail execution environments makes him a perfect fit for Alpha Cash at this stage of our growth,” said Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Modus. “His experience working within the infrastructure of retail organizations will be instrumental as we deepen Alpha Cash’s capabilities and deliver differentiated value to brands, retailers, and shoppers alike.”

Prior to joining Alpha Modus, Mr. Sinclair worked with several companies in an operational capacity. In his latest role, Mr. Sinclair worked with Dollar General, where he served as a project manager for multi-site installations and delivery of physical kiosks similar to the Alpha Cash kiosks. During his tenure, Mr. Sinclair worked to build a program that scaled from hundreds to thousands of installations and assisted in building standard operating procedures for the programs.

Mr. Sinclair’s leadership experience will be central to scaling Alpha Cash’s operational infrastructure, optimizing launch execution, and ensuring seamless integration with retailer partners nationwide.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD)

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

