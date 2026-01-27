VCI Global Announces Transformation Into AI-Native Operating Platform with Modular, Plug-In Business Model

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced a strategic transformation into an AI-native platform, repositioning the Company to enhance scalability, capital efficiency, and execution discipline across its portfolio of businesses.

Under the new model, VCI Global will operate as a centralized AI-driven platform, with subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies structured as modular business units that “plug into” shared AI infrastructure, standardized data and KPIs, and centralized capital and governance frameworks. This shift represents a fundamental evolution in how the Company governs, scales, and optimizes its operations.

From Decentralized Operations to a Unified AI Platform

VCI Global historically managed a portfolio of independently operated businesses spanning advisory, AI infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer verticals. As the Group expanded across sectors and geographies, management identified organizational complexity and fragmented systems as constraints on speed, scalability, and capital deployment.

The new platform centralizes AI execution and automation, data architecture and KPI definitions, capital allocation, and governance and reporting standards, while preserving operational autonomy and customer-facing execution at the business level.

AI as the Operating System, not a Departmental Tool

Under the transformation, AI is no longer treated as a standalone function or productivity layer. Instead, AI becomes the default operating system across finance, legal, compliance, marketing execution, reporting, and internal workflows.

VCI Global has launched a structured, six-month phased AI integration program across all Group functions, embedding AI directly into performance measurement, workflow design, and organizational decision-making.

A Modular, Plug-In Framework for Scalable Growth and Strategic Optionality

In the new framework, portfolio companies do not replicate back-office systems or governance structures. Instead, they integrate into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, and capital platform.

This modular structure enables VCI Global to:

scale high-performing businesses more rapidly,

allocate and reallocate capital with greater precision,

integrate acquisitions with reduced execution friction, and

pursue IPOs, spin-offs, divestments, or closures based on data-driven performance and strategic alignment.

“By becoming an AI-native operating platform, we are improving scalability, capital efficiency, and strategic flexibility across the Group. By centralizing AI, data, and capital allocation, we enable businesses to scale faster, operate with discipline, and be positioned for IPOs, spin-offs, or strategic exits,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

